J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

1,876.85
(0.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:14 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,879
  • Day's High1,884.55
  • 52 Wk High2,030
  • Prev. Close1,867.6
  • Day's Low1,856.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,480
  • Turnover (lac)229.03
  • P/E48.37
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value207.82
  • EPS38.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29,194.16
  • Div. Yield0.65
View All Historical Data
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,879

Prev. Close

1,867.6

Turnover(Lac.)

229.03

Day's High

1,884.55

Day's Low

1,856.15

52 Week's High

2,030

52 Week's Low

1,480

Book Value

207.82

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29,194.16

P/E

48.37

EPS

38.58

Divi. Yield

0.65

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.75

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

28 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.73%

Foreign: 53.73%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.45%

Institutions: 30.45%

Non-Institutions: 15.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.52

15.51

15.46

15.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,870.74

2,426.98

2,088.21

1,791

Net Worth

2,886.26

2,442.49

2,103.67

1,806.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,189.87

1,891.99

1,640.74

1,250.13

yoy growth (%)

15.74

15.31

31.24

6.42

Raw materials

-743.69

-625.75

-569.13

-479.67

As % of sales

33.96

33.07

34.68

38.36

Employee costs

-399.06

-305.97

-293.78

-217.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

471.29

593.7

349.56

179.04

Depreciation

-71.28

-67.35

-65.09

-55.94

Tax paid

-110.29

-146.62

-71.41

-51.04

Working capital

298.14

110.36

28.72

67.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.74

15.31

31.24

6.42

Op profit growth

-7.84

49.09

85.51

-10.11

EBIT growth

-20.74

70.46

93.19

-17.73

Net profit growth

-19.25

66.73

109.48

-25.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,484.18

3,149.28

2,424.24

2,042.52

1,774.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,484.18

3,149.28

2,424.24

2,042.52

1,774.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.27

9.94

39.23

112.38

50.67

View Annually Results

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Padmini Khare Kaicker

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sumit Bose

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prashant Kumar.

Whole Time Director & CEO

Nikhil Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SANDEEP PHADNIS

Chairman & Independent Directo

Arun Duggal

Non Executive Director

GAURAV TREHAN

Non Executive Director

Akshay Tanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBC) was originally promoted and incorporated in Maharashtra by J B Mody as J B Mody Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in December 18th, 1976. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of diverse range of pharmaceuticals formulations, herbal remedies and APIs. The company has manufacturing units at Thane, Belapur, Ankleshwar, Panoli and Daman. The bulk drug plant at Panoli and formulation plant at Daman became operational in Apr.95. Products like metrogyl, rantac (a ranitidine-based formulation), and nicardia (a cardiac care medicine) form a significant part of the companys sales. JBC has its subsidiaries namely Lekar Healthcare Ltd and J.B Life Science Overseas Ltd. JBC had a tie-up with Justesa Imagen, Spain, to manufacture and market radio diagnostics under the Trazograf brand name. JBC has also diversified into high-growth agro-based products by acquiring McDa Agro (MAL). The products manufactured by MAL complement fertilisers and increase crop productivity. It has entered into a MoU with GNFC to distribute these products locally. The pharmaceutical divisions of Ifiunik Pharmaceuticals and Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories has been merged into the company with effect from April 2000.Unique Chemicals (A Division of the company) manufacturing and marketing Bulk Drugs has been awarded Certificate of Suitability to Europeon Pharmacopoeia Monograph for Nifedipine EP from Europeon Directorate for the Quality Medicines.In F
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1876.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹29194.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 48.37 and 9.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1480 and ₹2030 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.46%, 3 Years at 28.77%, 1 Year at 9.84%, 6 Month at 3.46%, 3 Month at 7.23% and 1 Month at 3.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.74 %
Institutions - 30.45 %
Public - 15.81 %

