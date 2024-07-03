Summary

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBC) was originally promoted and incorporated in Maharashtra by J B Mody as J B Mody Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in December 18th, 1976. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of diverse range of pharmaceuticals formulations, herbal remedies and APIs. The company has manufacturing units at Thane, Belapur, Ankleshwar, Panoli and Daman. The bulk drug plant at Panoli and formulation plant at Daman became operational in Apr.95. Products like metrogyl, rantac (a ranitidine-based formulation), and nicardia (a cardiac care medicine) form a significant part of the companys sales. JBC has its subsidiaries namely Lekar Healthcare Ltd and J.B Life Science Overseas Ltd. JBC had a tie-up with Justesa Imagen, Spain, to manufacture and market radio diagnostics under the Trazograf brand name. JBC has also diversified into high-growth agro-based products by acquiring McDa Agro (MAL). The products manufactured by MAL complement fertilisers and increase crop productivity. It has entered into a MoU with GNFC to distribute these products locally. The pharmaceutical divisions of Ifiunik Pharmaceuticals and Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories has been merged into the company with effect from April 2000.Unique Chemicals (A Division of the company) manufacturing and marketing Bulk Drugs has been awarded Certificate of Suitability to Europeon Pharmacopoeia Monograph for Nifedipine EP from Europeon Directorate for the Quality Medicines.In F

