SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,879
Prev. Close₹1,867.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹229.03
Day's High₹1,884.55
Day's Low₹1,856.15
52 Week's High₹2,030
52 Week's Low₹1,480
Book Value₹207.82
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29,194.16
P/E48.37
EPS38.58
Divi. Yield0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.52
15.51
15.46
15.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,870.74
2,426.98
2,088.21
1,791
Net Worth
2,886.26
2,442.49
2,103.67
1,806.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,189.87
1,891.99
1,640.74
1,250.13
yoy growth (%)
15.74
15.31
31.24
6.42
Raw materials
-743.69
-625.75
-569.13
-479.67
As % of sales
33.96
33.07
34.68
38.36
Employee costs
-399.06
-305.97
-293.78
-217.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
471.29
593.7
349.56
179.04
Depreciation
-71.28
-67.35
-65.09
-55.94
Tax paid
-110.29
-146.62
-71.41
-51.04
Working capital
298.14
110.36
28.72
67.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.74
15.31
31.24
6.42
Op profit growth
-7.84
49.09
85.51
-10.11
EBIT growth
-20.74
70.46
93.19
-17.73
Net profit growth
-19.25
66.73
109.48
-25.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,484.18
3,149.28
2,424.24
2,042.52
1,774.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,484.18
3,149.28
2,424.24
2,042.52
1,774.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.27
9.94
39.23
112.38
50.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Padmini Khare Kaicker
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sumit Bose
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prashant Kumar.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Nikhil Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SANDEEP PHADNIS
Chairman & Independent Directo
Arun Duggal
Non Executive Director
GAURAV TREHAN
Non Executive Director
Akshay Tanna
Reports by J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBC) was originally promoted and incorporated in Maharashtra by J B Mody as J B Mody Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in December 18th, 1976. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of diverse range of pharmaceuticals formulations, herbal remedies and APIs. The company has manufacturing units at Thane, Belapur, Ankleshwar, Panoli and Daman. The bulk drug plant at Panoli and formulation plant at Daman became operational in Apr.95. Products like metrogyl, rantac (a ranitidine-based formulation), and nicardia (a cardiac care medicine) form a significant part of the companys sales. JBC has its subsidiaries namely Lekar Healthcare Ltd and J.B Life Science Overseas Ltd. JBC had a tie-up with Justesa Imagen, Spain, to manufacture and market radio diagnostics under the Trazograf brand name. JBC has also diversified into high-growth agro-based products by acquiring McDa Agro (MAL). The products manufactured by MAL complement fertilisers and increase crop productivity. It has entered into a MoU with GNFC to distribute these products locally. The pharmaceutical divisions of Ifiunik Pharmaceuticals and Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories has been merged into the company with effect from April 2000.Unique Chemicals (A Division of the company) manufacturing and marketing Bulk Drugs has been awarded Certificate of Suitability to Europeon Pharmacopoeia Monograph for Nifedipine EP from Europeon Directorate for the Quality Medicines.In F
Read More
The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1876.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹29194.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 48.37 and 9.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1480 and ₹2030 as of 06 Jan ‘25
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.46%, 3 Years at 28.77%, 1 Year at 9.84%, 6 Month at 3.46%, 3 Month at 7.23% and 1 Month at 3.97%.
