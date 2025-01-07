iifl-logo-icon 1
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,843.9
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,189.87

1,891.99

1,640.74

1,250.13

yoy growth (%)

15.74

15.31

31.24

6.42

Raw materials

-743.69

-625.75

-569.13

-479.67

As % of sales

33.96

33.07

34.68

38.36

Employee costs

-399.06

-305.97

-293.78

-217.3

As % of sales

18.22

16.17

17.9

17.38

Other costs

-538.14

-407.92

-407.37

-353.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.57

21.56

24.82

28.27

Operating profit

508.97

552.33

370.45

199.68

OPM

23.24

29.19

22.57

15.97

Depreciation

-71.28

-67.35

-65.09

-55.94

Interest expense

-4.94

-7.19

-2.93

-3.41

Other income

38.54

115.92

47.13

38.71

Profit before tax

471.29

593.7

349.56

179.04

Taxes

-110.29

-146.62

-71.41

-51.04

Tax rate

-23.4

-24.69

-20.43

-28.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

361

447.08

278.14

128

Exceptional items

0

0

-10

0

Net profit

361

447.08

268.14

128

yoy growth (%)

-19.25

66.73

109.48

-25.99

NPM

16.48

23.63

16.34

10.23

