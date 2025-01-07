Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,189.87
1,891.99
1,640.74
1,250.13
yoy growth (%)
15.74
15.31
31.24
6.42
Raw materials
-743.69
-625.75
-569.13
-479.67
As % of sales
33.96
33.07
34.68
38.36
Employee costs
-399.06
-305.97
-293.78
-217.3
As % of sales
18.22
16.17
17.9
17.38
Other costs
-538.14
-407.92
-407.37
-353.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.57
21.56
24.82
28.27
Operating profit
508.97
552.33
370.45
199.68
OPM
23.24
29.19
22.57
15.97
Depreciation
-71.28
-67.35
-65.09
-55.94
Interest expense
-4.94
-7.19
-2.93
-3.41
Other income
38.54
115.92
47.13
38.71
Profit before tax
471.29
593.7
349.56
179.04
Taxes
-110.29
-146.62
-71.41
-51.04
Tax rate
-23.4
-24.69
-20.43
-28.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
361
447.08
278.14
128
Exceptional items
0
0
-10
0
Net profit
361
447.08
268.14
128
yoy growth (%)
-19.25
66.73
109.48
-25.99
NPM
16.48
23.63
16.34
10.23
