JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

17 Mar 2025 , 10:07 PM
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility (D9) in Panoli, Gujarat, was successfully inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) when no observations were made.
The inspection was conducted from March 10 to March 13 of 2025 at Plot No. 5, GIDC, Panoli, Gujarat facility. The inspection was completed with no 483 observations, demonstrating total compliance with the USFDA standards.
The company reiterated its focus on quality manufacturing practices:
In its financial performance for Q3 FY25 (October-December 2024), JB Chemicals reported:
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) is a key financial metric indicating the company’s operating performance. The successful USFDA clearance further strengthens JB Chemicals’ position in the global pharmaceutical market, ensuring continued exports to the US.
