JB Chemicals Q3 Net Profit Rises 21.6% to ₹162.5 Crore

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd posted a 21.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the third quarter of FY25 at ₹162.5 crore, against ₹133.6 crore in the year-ago period.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s revenue from operations increased by 14.1%, reaching ₹963.5 crore from ₹844.5 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA at the operating level jumped 14.1% to ₹254.5 crore from ₹223.1 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was flat at 26.4%, indicating stable operational dynamics. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) is an important metric to evaluate profitability and business performance.