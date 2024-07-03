J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,622.45
2,386.96
1,799.66
1,514.07
1,331.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,622.45
2,386.96
1,799.66
1,514.07
1,331.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.64
5.36
37.15
87.03
47.5
Total Income
2,643.09
2,392.32
1,836.8
1,601.1
1,378.66
Total Expenditure
1,923.68
1,854.85
1,381.12
1,077.55
1,045.32
PBIDT
719.41
537.47
455.68
523.55
333.33
Interest
34.92
22.09
3.51
6.55
2.53
PBDT
684.49
515.38
452.17
517
330.8
Depreciation
97.58
82.61
50.55
52.13
48.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
121.54
65.75
96.07
112.23
65.29
Deferred Tax
38.9
44.64
4.49
4.92
-5.75
Reported Profit After Tax
426.47
322.38
301.06
347.71
222.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.17
0.55
0.36
0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
426.47
322.21
300.51
347.35
221.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
426.47
322.21
300.51
347.35
221.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.53
41.68
38.89
44.95
27.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
550
0
425
425
0
Equity
15.5
15.46
15.46
15.46
16.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.43
22.51
25.32
34.57
25.04
PBDTM(%)
26.1
21.59
25.12
34.14
24.85
PATM(%)
16.26
13.5
16.72
22.96
16.7
