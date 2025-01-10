J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.52
15.51
15.46
15.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,870.74
2,426.98
2,088.21
1,791
Net Worth
2,886.26
2,442.49
2,103.67
1,806.46
Minority Interest
Debt
359.39
547.45
52.28
38.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
165.81
114.11
60.31
72.13
Total Liabilities
3,411.46
3,104.05
2,216.26
1,917.21
Fixed Assets
2,001.48
1,876.81
1,222.34
590.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
531.23
338.94
145.69
810.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.27
7.52
8.39
8.36
Networking Capital
803.78
825
800.15
481.4
Inventories
461.2
386.95
349.78
278.91
Inventory Days
58.29
53.8
Sundry Debtors
624.78
523.58
518.05
374.11
Debtor Days
86.34
72.17
Other Current Assets
231.24
288.11
262.53
119.96
Sundry Creditors
-333.99
-226.03
-199.76
-171.29
Creditor Days
33.29
33.04
Other Current Liabilities
-179.45
-147.61
-130.45
-120.29
Cash
63.7
55.76
39.67
26.43
Total Assets
3,411.46
3,104.03
2,216.24
1,917.21
