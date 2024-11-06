Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 accompanied by limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited financial results for the year and quarter ended on March 31 2024; (ii) Consider and recommend Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any subject to approval of shareholders Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 6.75 per share of FV Re. 1(675%) for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024