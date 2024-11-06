|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 accompanied by limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited financial results for the year and quarter ended on March 31 2024; (ii) Consider and recommend Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any subject to approval of shareholders Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 6.75 per share of FV Re. 1(675%) for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023; and (2) Declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per share(550%) for Fy 2023-24 Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.