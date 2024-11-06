iifl-logo-icon 1
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

1,765.6
(0.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

J B Chemicals & CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 accompanied by limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited financial results for the year and quarter ended on March 31 2024; (ii) Consider and recommend Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any subject to approval of shareholders Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 6.75 per share of FV Re. 1(675%) for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023; and (2) Declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per share(550%) for Fy 2023-24 Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)

J B Chemicals &: Related News

No Record Found

