|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|6.75
|675
|Final
|Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 6.75 per share of FV Re. 1(675%) for the FY 2023-24 Record date for final dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|5.5
|550
|Interim
|Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per share(550%) for Fy 2023-24
