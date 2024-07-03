Summary

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) is engaged into the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of Ceramic and Vitrified Wall and Floor Tiles. It has an annual capacity of 81.55 million square meters (MSM) and being distributed across 8 plants, 1 in Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), 1 in Gailpur (Rajasthan), 1 in Malootana (Rajasthan), 3 in Morbi (Gujarat), 1 at SriKalahasti(Andhra Pradesh) and 1 in Balanagar (Telangana). Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) was incorporated on 20 December, 1985. The Company came out with a public issue in Sep.88 to set up a factory at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Commercial production of this unit is commenced in Aug.88. KCL has expanded the capacity in stages all this years. Started with mere 12000 tpa in 1988, the total installed capacity (of both the units at sikandrabad and Alwar) has jumped to 160000 tpa by 1999. In 1995 the company has increased the total capacity of Sikandarabad unit to 80000 tpa and in 1998-99 the company completed the new unit for manufacturing floor and wall tiles at Village Gailpur in Alwar District of Rajasthan at a cost of Rs.98 crores thus increasing the total capacity to 150000 tpa. In 2000-01, the total capacity stood at 160000 tpa.KCL becomes the first ceramic tile company in India to be accredited with the ISO 9002. KCL which won prestigious Capexil Special Export award (given for the highest export made in a year) three times in succession in 1992, 1993, 1994 & 1997 has also bagged it again for the year 199

