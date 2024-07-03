iifl-logo-icon 1
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Share Price

1,107.2
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

  • Open1,143.95
  • Day's High1,144
  • 52 Wk High1,578.7
  • Prev. Close1,138.95
  • Day's Low1,091.65
  • 52 Wk Low 1,103.35
  • Turnover (lac)1,996.93
  • P/E49.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value172.66
  • EPS23.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,634.63
  • Div. Yield1.05
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

1,143.95

Prev. Close

1,138.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,996.93

Day's High

1,144

Day's Low

1,091.65

52 Week's High

1,578.7

52 Week's Low

1,103.35

Book Value

172.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,634.63

P/E

49.12

EPS

23.21

Divi. Yield

1.05

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.48%

Non-Promoter- 44.47%

Institutions: 44.46%

Non-Institutions: 8.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.93

15.92

15.92

15.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,554.59

2,304.02

2,094.86

1,862.29

Net Worth

2,570.52

2,319.94

2,110.78

1,878.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,523.18

2,571.8

2,580.68

2,527.96

yoy growth (%)

-1.89

-0.34

2.08

3.47

Raw materials

-1,370.11

-1,283.81

-1,295.31

-1,323.94

As % of sales

54.3

49.91

50.19

52.37

Employee costs

-237.74

-265.2

-247.54

-220.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

405.57

339.33

385.16

407.26

Depreciation

-73.91

-78.85

-61.76

-53.2

Tax paid

-103.82

-60.53

-129.23

-137.1

Working capital

93.92

210.43

145.58

109.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.89

-0.34

2.08

3.47

Op profit growth

15.1

-12.09

-2.45

14.19

EBIT growth

18.04

-10.72

-5.15

13.24

Net profit growth

8.23

10.49

-6.6

13.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,578.42

4,381.93

3,705.19

2,780.9

2,808.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,578.42

4,381.93

3,705.19

2,780.9

2,808.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.24

33.62

27.57

21.3

24.15

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kajaria

Joint Managing Director

Chetan Kajaria

Joint Managing Director

Rishi Kajaria

Non Executive Director

D D Rishi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Susmita Shekhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lalit Kumar Panwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R C Rawat

Independent Director

Rajender Mohan Malla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

Summary

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) is engaged into the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of Ceramic and Vitrified Wall and Floor Tiles. It has an annual capacity of 81.55 million square meters (MSM) and being distributed across 8 plants, 1 in Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), 1 in Gailpur (Rajasthan), 1 in Malootana (Rajasthan), 3 in Morbi (Gujarat), 1 at SriKalahasti(Andhra Pradesh) and 1 in Balanagar (Telangana). Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) was incorporated on 20 December, 1985. The Company came out with a public issue in Sep.88 to set up a factory at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Commercial production of this unit is commenced in Aug.88. KCL has expanded the capacity in stages all this years. Started with mere 12000 tpa in 1988, the total installed capacity (of both the units at sikandrabad and Alwar) has jumped to 160000 tpa by 1999. In 1995 the company has increased the total capacity of Sikandarabad unit to 80000 tpa and in 1998-99 the company completed the new unit for manufacturing floor and wall tiles at Village Gailpur in Alwar District of Rajasthan at a cost of Rs.98 crores thus increasing the total capacity to 150000 tpa. In 2000-01, the total capacity stood at 160000 tpa.KCL becomes the first ceramic tile company in India to be accredited with the ISO 9002. KCL which won prestigious Capexil Special Export award (given for the highest export made in a year) three times in succession in 1992, 1993, 1994 & 1997 has also bagged it again for the year 199
Company FAQs

What is the Kajaria Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Kajaria Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1107.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is ₹17634.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is 49.12 and 6.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kajaria Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is ₹1103.35 and ₹1578.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd?

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.24%, 3 Years at -4.69%, 1 Year at -12.33%, 6 Month at -23.27%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at -6.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.49 %
Institutions - 44.46 %
Public - 8.05 %

