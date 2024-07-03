Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCeramic Products
Open₹1,143.95
Prev. Close₹1,138.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,996.93
Day's High₹1,144
Day's Low₹1,091.65
52 Week's High₹1,578.7
52 Week's Low₹1,103.35
Book Value₹172.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,634.63
P/E49.12
EPS23.21
Divi. Yield1.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.93
15.92
15.92
15.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,554.59
2,304.02
2,094.86
1,862.29
Net Worth
2,570.52
2,319.94
2,110.78
1,878.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,523.18
2,571.8
2,580.68
2,527.96
yoy growth (%)
-1.89
-0.34
2.08
3.47
Raw materials
-1,370.11
-1,283.81
-1,295.31
-1,323.94
As % of sales
54.3
49.91
50.19
52.37
Employee costs
-237.74
-265.2
-247.54
-220.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
405.57
339.33
385.16
407.26
Depreciation
-73.91
-78.85
-61.76
-53.2
Tax paid
-103.82
-60.53
-129.23
-137.1
Working capital
93.92
210.43
145.58
109.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.89
-0.34
2.08
3.47
Op profit growth
15.1
-12.09
-2.45
14.19
EBIT growth
18.04
-10.72
-5.15
13.24
Net profit growth
8.23
10.49
-6.6
13.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,578.42
4,381.93
3,705.19
2,780.9
2,808.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,578.42
4,381.93
3,705.19
2,780.9
2,808.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.24
33.62
27.57
21.3
24.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kajaria
Joint Managing Director
Chetan Kajaria
Joint Managing Director
Rishi Kajaria
Non Executive Director
D D Rishi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Susmita Shekhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lalit Kumar Panwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R C Rawat
Independent Director
Rajender Mohan Malla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
Summary
Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) is engaged into the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of Ceramic and Vitrified Wall and Floor Tiles. It has an annual capacity of 81.55 million square meters (MSM) and being distributed across 8 plants, 1 in Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), 1 in Gailpur (Rajasthan), 1 in Malootana (Rajasthan), 3 in Morbi (Gujarat), 1 at SriKalahasti(Andhra Pradesh) and 1 in Balanagar (Telangana). Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) was incorporated on 20 December, 1985. The Company came out with a public issue in Sep.88 to set up a factory at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Commercial production of this unit is commenced in Aug.88. KCL has expanded the capacity in stages all this years. Started with mere 12000 tpa in 1988, the total installed capacity (of both the units at sikandrabad and Alwar) has jumped to 160000 tpa by 1999. In 1995 the company has increased the total capacity of Sikandarabad unit to 80000 tpa and in 1998-99 the company completed the new unit for manufacturing floor and wall tiles at Village Gailpur in Alwar District of Rajasthan at a cost of Rs.98 crores thus increasing the total capacity to 150000 tpa. In 2000-01, the total capacity stood at 160000 tpa.KCL becomes the first ceramic tile company in India to be accredited with the ISO 9002. KCL which won prestigious Capexil Special Export award (given for the highest export made in a year) three times in succession in 1992, 1993, 1994 & 1997 has also bagged it again for the year 199
Read More
The Kajaria Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1107.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is ₹17634.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is 49.12 and 6.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kajaria Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd is ₹1103.35 and ₹1578.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.24%, 3 Years at -4.69%, 1 Year at -12.33%, 6 Month at -23.27%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at -6.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.