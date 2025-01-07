Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,523.18
2,571.8
2,580.68
2,527.96
yoy growth (%)
-1.89
-0.34
2.08
3.47
Raw materials
-1,370.11
-1,283.81
-1,295.31
-1,323.94
As % of sales
54.3
49.91
50.19
52.37
Employee costs
-237.74
-265.2
-247.54
-220.52
As % of sales
9.42
10.31
9.59
8.72
Other costs
-482.37
-646.64
-609.94
-544.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.11
25.14
23.63
21.55
Operating profit
432.96
376.15
427.89
438.66
OPM
17.15
14.62
16.58
17.35
Depreciation
-73.91
-78.85
-61.76
-53.2
Interest expense
-5.05
-8.53
-4.48
-3.54
Other income
51.57
50.56
23.51
25.34
Profit before tax
405.57
339.33
385.16
407.26
Taxes
-103.82
-60.53
-129.23
-137.1
Tax rate
-25.59
-17.83
-33.55
-33.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
301.75
278.8
255.93
270.16
Exceptional items
0
0
-3.61
0
Net profit
301.75
278.8
252.32
270.16
yoy growth (%)
8.23
10.49
-6.6
13.99
NPM
11.95
10.84
9.77
10.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.