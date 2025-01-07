iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,080
(-2.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,523.18

2,571.8

2,580.68

2,527.96

yoy growth (%)

-1.89

-0.34

2.08

3.47

Raw materials

-1,370.11

-1,283.81

-1,295.31

-1,323.94

As % of sales

54.3

49.91

50.19

52.37

Employee costs

-237.74

-265.2

-247.54

-220.52

As % of sales

9.42

10.31

9.59

8.72

Other costs

-482.37

-646.64

-609.94

-544.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.11

25.14

23.63

21.55

Operating profit

432.96

376.15

427.89

438.66

OPM

17.15

14.62

16.58

17.35

Depreciation

-73.91

-78.85

-61.76

-53.2

Interest expense

-5.05

-8.53

-4.48

-3.54

Other income

51.57

50.56

23.51

25.34

Profit before tax

405.57

339.33

385.16

407.26

Taxes

-103.82

-60.53

-129.23

-137.1

Tax rate

-25.59

-17.83

-33.55

-33.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

301.75

278.8

255.93

270.16

Exceptional items

0

0

-3.61

0

Net profit

301.75

278.8

252.32

270.16

yoy growth (%)

8.23

10.49

-6.6

13.99

NPM

11.95

10.84

9.77

10.68

Kajaria Ceramics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.