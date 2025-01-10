Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.93
15.92
15.92
15.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,554.59
2,304.02
2,094.86
1,862.29
Net Worth
2,570.52
2,319.94
2,110.78
1,878.2
Minority Interest
Debt
66.85
135.44
70.36
33.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
85.47
78.89
75.69
73.4
Total Liabilities
2,722.84
2,534.27
2,256.83
1,984.82
Fixed Assets
1,195.29
1,068.44
998.23
697.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
201.52
143.52
119.12
128.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.41
8.3
7.75
7.64
Networking Capital
815.12
924.12
709.08
716.7
Inventories
363.27
381.51
286.79
206.8
Inventory Days
29.91
Sundry Debtors
516.78
535.08
441.84
371.89
Debtor Days
53.79
Other Current Assets
392.88
442.16
423.22
468.87
Sundry Creditors
-271.85
-258.2
-261.29
-179.35
Creditor Days
25.94
Other Current Liabilities
-185.96
-176.43
-181.48
-151.51
Cash
502.5
389.89
422.65
433.85
Total Assets
2,722.84
2,534.27
2,256.83
1,984.82
