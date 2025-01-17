Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.96
3.59
6.31
5.64
Op profit growth
22.34
-8.86
-8.05
8.49
EBIT growth
27.56
-12.33
-11.99
8.85
Net profit growth
20.64
8.66
-7.06
9.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.29
14.81
16.83
19.46
EBIT margin
15.22
11.82
13.96
16.87
Net profit margin
11.07
9.09
8.66
9.91
RoCE
20.22
17.77
23.08
28.53
RoNW
4.29
4.16
4.65
5.88
RoA
3.67
3.41
3.58
4.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.42
15.95
14.38
15.97
Dividend per share
10
3
3
3
Cash EPS
12.65
9.26
9.21
10.78
Book value per share
117.47
107.84
84.99
73.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
47.58
23.6
39.43
36.61
P/CEPS
72.99
40.65
61.55
54.22
P/B
7.86
3.49
6.67
7.9
EV/EBIDTA
27.13
13.46
19.48
18.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
20.29
0
Tax payout
-25.15
-18.85
-35.73
-35.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
54.36
55.07
53.16
43.88
Inventory days
58.13
57.92
50.52
54.12
Creditor days
-36.91
-39.67
-48.12
-59.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-39.53
-17.01
-15.71
-12.65
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.03
0.06
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-0.62
-0.14
0.19
0.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.83
-39.21
-39.11
-36.06
Employee costs
-11.67
-12.7
-11.71
-11.32
Other costs
-25.18
-33.26
-32.32
-33.14
