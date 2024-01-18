iifl-logo-icon 1
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Dividend

1,057.45
(-0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:44:56 AM

Kajaria Ceramics CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Oct 20244 Nov 20244 Nov 20245500Interim
The Board of Directors of the Company at it meeting held today, has considered and approved, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024 An Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- per share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and Monday, November 4, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members of the Company to the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The payment of the said Interim Dividend will be made on/before November 20, 2024
Dividend7 May 202430 Aug 2024-6600Final
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 7th May, 2024 recommend a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

