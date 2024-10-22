Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

KAJARIA CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has considered and approved, inter-alia 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. An Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 per share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and Monday, November 4, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members of the Company to the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The payment of the said Interim Dividend will be made on/before November 20, 2024. 3. Revised the limit of working capital (Fund based and Non-fund based facilities) for Kajaria Ramesh Tiles Limited, Nepal (joint venture company) upto Rs. 26.88 crores [i.e. 50% of Rs. 53.75 crores] from Rs. 21.23 crores, to be provided by the Company by way of loan and/or bank guarantee and/or standby letter of credit, in one or more tranches. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kajaria Ceramics Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, commenced at 15.15 p.m. and concluded at 15:30 p.m., have, inter-alia, considered and approved increase in the limits of investment by the Company in Kajaria International DMCC (U.A.E.) [Kajaria International], a wholly-owned subsidiary company, from Rs. 15 crores to Rs. 30 crores, in one or more tranches, by way of subscribing shares and/or granting loan(s) and/or providing guarantee(s), subject to compliance of applicable laws.

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

KAJARIA CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors of the company have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 together with limited review reports of the statutory auditors. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have interalia considered and approved the followings the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors To dispose of the machineries of two lines of ceramic tiles of Unit-1 at Gailpur (Rajasthan) plant of the Company, resulting in reduction of the annual production capacity of ceramic tiles to 26.85 MSM from 31.32 MSM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

KAJARIA CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 7th May, 2024 recommend a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. DISCLOSURES UNDER REGULATION 30 OF LISTING REGUALTIONS. The Board in its meeting held today has recommended appointment and continuation of Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla as an independent director of the Company and to hold office of the independent director of the company after attaining the age of seventy five years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024