iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Share Price

1,047.7
(-2.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,072.3
  • Day's High1,077.5
  • 52 Wk High1,505.95
  • Prev. Close1,071.55
  • Day's Low1,038.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,003.05
  • Turnover (lac)592.74
  • P/E44.1
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value168.54
  • EPS24.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,015.15
  • Div. Yield0.64
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sundram Fasteners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,072.3

Prev. Close

1,071.55

Turnover(Lac.)

592.74

Day's High

1,077.5

Day's Low

1,038.05

52 Week's High

1,505.95

52 Week's Low

1,003.05

Book Value

168.54

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,015.15

P/E

44.1

EPS

24.32

Divi. Yield

0.64

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 18 Nov, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sundram Fasteners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sundram Fasteners’ shares worth ₹434 Crore change hands

Sundram Fasteners’ shares worth ₹434 Crore change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|12:53 PM

Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sundram Fasteners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.94%

Non-Promoter- 33.61%

Institutions: 33.61%

Non-Institutions: 19.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sundram Fasteners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.01

21.01

21.01

21.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,258.21

2,885.65

2,524.26

2,312.03

Net Worth

3,279.22

2,906.66

2,545.27

2,333.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,172.57

3,065.03

3,124.57

3,396.11

yoy growth (%)

36.13

-1.9

-7.99

15.22

Raw materials

-1,806.48

-1,243.79

-1,294.67

-1,366.73

As % of sales

43.29

40.58

41.43

40.24

Employee costs

-311.73

-271.44

-302.47

-328.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

585.96

438.11

387.7

519.73

Depreciation

-152.83

-146.58

-136.51

-98.07

Tax paid

-148.5

-109.97

-62.36

-152.26

Working capital

232.42

47.48

21.08

113.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.13

-1.9

-7.99

15.22

Op profit growth

24.78

6.32

-11.77

14.92

EBIT growth

32.52

4.79

-21.85

19.21

Net profit growth

24.17

4.48

-14.53

16.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,666.31

5,662.75

4,902.06

3,644.29

3,605.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,666.31

5,662.75

4,902.06

3,644.29

3,605.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

118.02

Other Income

54.16

44.85

39.34

27.4

28.09

View Annually Results

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Suresh Krishna

Managing Director

Arathi Krishna

Joint Managing Director

Arundathi Krishna

Non Executive Director

Preethi Krishna

Independent Director

Heramb R Hajarnavis

Independent Director

Mahalingam Seturaman

Independent Director

Nirmala Lakshman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gopalakrishnan Anand Babu

Additional Director

R Vijayaraghavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Summary

Sundram Fasteners Limited, a part of USD 8.5 billion TVS Group Company, is one of the leading auto component manufacturers in India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water pumps, sintered products, cold extruded components, hot and warm forged parts, radiator caps and other parts which have applications mainly in automobile industry. Sundram Fasteners Ltd was incorporated on December 10, 1962 as a Private Limited Company under the name, Kasjax Engineering Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd. and name was changed to Sundram Fasteners (P) Ltd. on July 3, 1965. In year 1982, the Company introduced new products in technical collaboration with Neumeyer, Germany. They signed another technical collaboration agreement with Sinter Metalwerke, Germany, to manufacture 2000 TPA automotive powder metal components.In year 1992, Company set up an export oriented unit for manufacture of radiator caps oil filler caps and petrol filler caps for General Motors USA. Also, Odin Metal Powders Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In the year 1993, a project for manufacture of socket head cap screws was set up at Pondicherry. In the year 1994, they entered into the power generation by installing a 2 MW Wind Farm at Muppandal in Tamil Nadu.In the year 1997, the company singed an agreement with General Motors, USA for supplying their entire requirement of radiator caps. They set up a warehouse in Tory (Michigan) which being on-line with all GM plants dispatches supplies th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sundram Fasteners Ltd share price today?

The Sundram Fasteners Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1047.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundram Fasteners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is ₹22015.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is 44.1 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundram Fasteners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundram Fasteners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is ₹1003.05 and ₹1505.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundram Fasteners Ltd?

Sundram Fasteners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.39%, 3 Years at 6.10%, 1 Year at -14.31%, 6 Month at -24.72%, 3 Month at -22.73% and 1 Month at -5.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundram Fasteners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.95 %
Institutions - 33.61 %
Public - 19.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.