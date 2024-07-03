Summary

Sundram Fasteners Limited, a part of USD 8.5 billion TVS Group Company, is one of the leading auto component manufacturers in India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water pumps, sintered products, cold extruded components, hot and warm forged parts, radiator caps and other parts which have applications mainly in automobile industry. Sundram Fasteners Ltd was incorporated on December 10, 1962 as a Private Limited Company under the name, Kasjax Engineering Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd. and name was changed to Sundram Fasteners (P) Ltd. on July 3, 1965. In year 1982, the Company introduced new products in technical collaboration with Neumeyer, Germany. They signed another technical collaboration agreement with Sinter Metalwerke, Germany, to manufacture 2000 TPA automotive powder metal components.In year 1992, Company set up an export oriented unit for manufacture of radiator caps oil filler caps and petrol filler caps for General Motors USA. Also, Odin Metal Powders Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In the year 1993, a project for manufacture of socket head cap screws was set up at Pondicherry. In the year 1994, they entered into the power generation by installing a 2 MW Wind Farm at Muppandal in Tamil Nadu.In the year 1997, the company singed an agreement with General Motors, USA for supplying their entire requirement of radiator caps. They set up a warehouse in Tory (Michigan) which being on-line with all GM plants dispatches supplies th

