Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,072.3
Prev. Close₹1,071.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹592.74
Day's High₹1,077.5
Day's Low₹1,038.05
52 Week's High₹1,505.95
52 Week's Low₹1,003.05
Book Value₹168.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,015.15
P/E44.1
EPS24.32
Divi. Yield0.64
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.01
21.01
21.01
21.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,258.21
2,885.65
2,524.26
2,312.03
Net Worth
3,279.22
2,906.66
2,545.27
2,333.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,172.57
3,065.03
3,124.57
3,396.11
yoy growth (%)
36.13
-1.9
-7.99
15.22
Raw materials
-1,806.48
-1,243.79
-1,294.67
-1,366.73
As % of sales
43.29
40.58
41.43
40.24
Employee costs
-311.73
-271.44
-302.47
-328.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
585.96
438.11
387.7
519.73
Depreciation
-152.83
-146.58
-136.51
-98.07
Tax paid
-148.5
-109.97
-62.36
-152.26
Working capital
232.42
47.48
21.08
113.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.13
-1.9
-7.99
15.22
Op profit growth
24.78
6.32
-11.77
14.92
EBIT growth
32.52
4.79
-21.85
19.21
Net profit growth
24.17
4.48
-14.53
16.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,666.31
5,662.75
4,902.06
3,644.29
3,605.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,666.31
5,662.75
4,902.06
3,644.29
3,605.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
118.02
Other Income
54.16
44.85
39.34
27.4
28.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Suresh Krishna
Managing Director
Arathi Krishna
Joint Managing Director
Arundathi Krishna
Non Executive Director
Preethi Krishna
Independent Director
Heramb R Hajarnavis
Independent Director
Mahalingam Seturaman
Independent Director
Nirmala Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gopalakrishnan Anand Babu
Additional Director
R Vijayaraghavan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sundram Fasteners Ltd
Summary
Sundram Fasteners Limited, a part of USD 8.5 billion TVS Group Company, is one of the leading auto component manufacturers in India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water pumps, sintered products, cold extruded components, hot and warm forged parts, radiator caps and other parts which have applications mainly in automobile industry. Sundram Fasteners Ltd was incorporated on December 10, 1962 as a Private Limited Company under the name, Kasjax Engineering Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd. and name was changed to Sundram Fasteners (P) Ltd. on July 3, 1965. In year 1982, the Company introduced new products in technical collaboration with Neumeyer, Germany. They signed another technical collaboration agreement with Sinter Metalwerke, Germany, to manufacture 2000 TPA automotive powder metal components.In year 1992, Company set up an export oriented unit for manufacture of radiator caps oil filler caps and petrol filler caps for General Motors USA. Also, Odin Metal Powders Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In the year 1993, a project for manufacture of socket head cap screws was set up at Pondicherry. In the year 1994, they entered into the power generation by installing a 2 MW Wind Farm at Muppandal in Tamil Nadu.In the year 1997, the company singed an agreement with General Motors, USA for supplying their entire requirement of radiator caps. They set up a warehouse in Tory (Michigan) which being on-line with all GM plants dispatches supplies th
Read More
The Sundram Fasteners Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1047.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is ₹22015.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is 44.1 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundram Fasteners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundram Fasteners Ltd is ₹1003.05 and ₹1505.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sundram Fasteners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.39%, 3 Years at 6.10%, 1 Year at -14.31%, 6 Month at -24.72%, 3 Month at -22.73% and 1 Month at -5.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.