|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|SUNDRAM FASTENERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|SUNDRAM FASTENERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Intimation regarding payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation regarding payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation regarding record date for payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Announcement of Annual General Meeting on August 9, 2024, through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|SUNDRAM FASTENERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023. Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
