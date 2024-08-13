Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Intimation regarding payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation regarding payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation regarding record date for payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Announcement of Annual General Meeting on August 9, 2024, through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024