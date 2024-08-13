Sundram Fasteners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
585.96
438.11
387.7
519.73
Depreciation
-152.83
-146.58
-136.51
-98.07
Tax paid
-148.5
-109.97
-62.36
-152.26
Working capital
232.42
47.48
21.08
113.83
Other operating items
Operating
517.05
229.05
209.91
383.23
Capital expenditure
141.11
138.48
780.11
213.75
Free cash flow
658.16
367.53
990.02
596.98
Equity raised
4,635.81
4,007.14
3,402.22
2,589.22
Investing
-14.45
26.97
-49.04
38.65
Financing
908.79
1,062.6
859.22
683.55
Dividends paid
206.98
27.32
152.34
96.65
Net in cash
6,395.29
5,491.56
5,354.76
4,005.05
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.Read More
