Sundram Fasteners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,047.7
(-2.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Sundram Fasten. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

585.96

438.11

387.7

519.73

Depreciation

-152.83

-146.58

-136.51

-98.07

Tax paid

-148.5

-109.97

-62.36

-152.26

Working capital

232.42

47.48

21.08

113.83

Other operating items

Operating

517.05

229.05

209.91

383.23

Capital expenditure

141.11

138.48

780.11

213.75

Free cash flow

658.16

367.53

990.02

596.98

Equity raised

4,635.81

4,007.14

3,402.22

2,589.22

Investing

-14.45

26.97

-49.04

38.65

Financing

908.79

1,062.6

859.22

683.55

Dividends paid

206.98

27.32

152.34

96.65

Net in cash

6,395.29

5,491.56

5,354.76

4,005.05

