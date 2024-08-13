Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.51
-2.12
-2.81
15.99
Op profit growth
20.66
12.01
-12.87
15.51
EBIT growth
26.98
13.47
-23.72
18.27
Net profit growth
27.15
10.55
-15.95
14.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.34
18.22
15.92
17.76
EBIT margin
13.25
14.04
12.11
15.43
Net profit margin
9.31
9.85
8.72
10.08
RoCE
19.29
16.4
16.66
26.73
RoNW
4.59
4.13
4.6
6.98
RoA
3.38
2.87
3
4.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.98
17.26
15.54
18.48
Dividend per share
6.45
4.7
4.15
4.6
Cash EPS
12.65
8.54
7.37
13.05
Book value per share
124.74
111.69
94.98
72.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.84
46.39
18.74
29.86
P/CEPS
70.93
93.75
39.5
42.28
P/B
7.19
7.16
3.06
7.57
EV/EBIDTA
23.27
25.3
11.26
17.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
45.31
7.6
56.48
30.18
Tax payout
-25.65
-25.32
-16.94
-29.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.38
76.95
70.81
68.96
Inventory days
55.63
62.29
53.56
46.31
Creditor days
-51.74
-59.74
-48.71
-46.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.63
-19.58
-7.79
-15.79
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.28
0.43
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
0.87
1.01
1.46
0.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.04
-39.15
-40.97
-38.94
Employee costs
-9.91
-10.97
-11.68
-10.77
Other costs
-31.68
-31.64
-31.42
-32.5
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.Read More
