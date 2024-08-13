iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Key Ratios

1,069.8
(0.63%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundram Fasteners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.51

-2.12

-2.81

15.99

Op profit growth

20.66

12.01

-12.87

15.51

EBIT growth

26.98

13.47

-23.72

18.27

Net profit growth

27.15

10.55

-15.95

14.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.34

18.22

15.92

17.76

EBIT margin

13.25

14.04

12.11

15.43

Net profit margin

9.31

9.85

8.72

10.08

RoCE

19.29

16.4

16.66

26.73

RoNW

4.59

4.13

4.6

6.98

RoA

3.38

2.87

3

4.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.98

17.26

15.54

18.48

Dividend per share

6.45

4.7

4.15

4.6

Cash EPS

12.65

8.54

7.37

13.05

Book value per share

124.74

111.69

94.98

72.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.84

46.39

18.74

29.86

P/CEPS

70.93

93.75

39.5

42.28

P/B

7.19

7.16

3.06

7.57

EV/EBIDTA

23.27

25.3

11.26

17.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

45.31

7.6

56.48

30.18

Tax payout

-25.65

-25.32

-16.94

-29.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.38

76.95

70.81

68.96

Inventory days

55.63

62.29

53.56

46.31

Creditor days

-51.74

-59.74

-48.71

-46.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-22.63

-19.58

-7.79

-15.79

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.28

0.43

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

0.87

1.01

1.46

0.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.04

-39.15

-40.97

-38.94

Employee costs

-9.91

-10.97

-11.68

-10.77

Other costs

-31.68

-31.64

-31.42

-32.5

Sundram Fasten. : related Articles

Sundram Fasteners’ shares worth ₹434 Crore change hands

Sundram Fasteners’ shares worth ₹434 Crore change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|12:53 PM

Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.