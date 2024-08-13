Sundram Fasteners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.01
21.01
21.01
21.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,258.21
2,885.65
2,524.26
2,312.03
Net Worth
3,279.22
2,906.66
2,545.27
2,333.04
Minority Interest
Debt
382.99
444.62
466.45
465.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
139.44
136.8
125.73
120.9
Total Liabilities
3,801.65
3,488.08
3,137.45
2,919.62
Fixed Assets
1,868.49
1,700.99
1,657.86
1,668.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
376.36
344.8
322.71
337.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.86
10.21
7.72
5.88
Networking Capital
1,536.58
1,396.28
1,117.4
890.87
Inventories
795.35
782.49
691.39
558.8
Inventory Days
60.48
66.54
Sundry Debtors
1,045.99
945.45
838.71
715.06
Debtor Days
73.36
85.15
Other Current Assets
296.79
248.67
214.46
193.43
Sundry Creditors
-436.81
-428.04
-472.33
-453.54
Creditor Days
41.31
54
Other Current Liabilities
-164.74
-152.29
-154.83
-122.88
Cash
15.36
35.8
31.76
16.89
Total Assets
3,801.65
3,488.08
3,137.45
2,919.62
