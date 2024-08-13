iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundram Fasteners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,059.2
(1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,172.57

3,065.03

3,124.57

3,396.11

yoy growth (%)

36.13

-1.9

-7.99

15.22

Raw materials

-1,806.48

-1,243.79

-1,294.67

-1,366.73

As % of sales

43.29

40.58

41.43

40.24

Employee costs

-311.73

-271.44

-302.47

-328.27

As % of sales

7.47

8.85

9.68

9.66

Other costs

-1,327.79

-967.52

-979.8

-1,080.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.82

31.56

31.35

31.81

Operating profit

726.57

582.28

547.63

620.74

OPM

17.41

18.99

17.52

18.27

Depreciation

-152.83

-146.58

-136.51

-98.07

Interest expense

-13.39

-14.16

-43.86

-32.56

Other income

25.61

16.57

20.44

29.62

Profit before tax

585.96

438.11

387.7

519.73

Taxes

-148.5

-109.97

-62.36

-152.26

Tax rate

-25.34

-25.1

-16.08

-29.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

437.46

328.14

325.34

367.47

Exceptional items

-30

0

-11.3

0

Net profit

407.46

328.14

314.04

367.47

yoy growth (%)

24.17

4.48

-14.53

16.47

NPM

9.76

10.7

10.05

10.82

13 Aug 2024

Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.

Read More

