|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,172.57
3,065.03
3,124.57
3,396.11
yoy growth (%)
36.13
-1.9
-7.99
15.22
Raw materials
-1,806.48
-1,243.79
-1,294.67
-1,366.73
As % of sales
43.29
40.58
41.43
40.24
Employee costs
-311.73
-271.44
-302.47
-328.27
As % of sales
7.47
8.85
9.68
9.66
Other costs
-1,327.79
-967.52
-979.8
-1,080.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.82
31.56
31.35
31.81
Operating profit
726.57
582.28
547.63
620.74
OPM
17.41
18.99
17.52
18.27
Depreciation
-152.83
-146.58
-136.51
-98.07
Interest expense
-13.39
-14.16
-43.86
-32.56
Other income
25.61
16.57
20.44
29.62
Profit before tax
585.96
438.11
387.7
519.73
Taxes
-148.5
-109.97
-62.36
-152.26
Tax rate
-25.34
-25.1
-16.08
-29.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
437.46
328.14
325.34
367.47
Exceptional items
-30
0
-11.3
0
Net profit
407.46
328.14
314.04
367.47
yoy growth (%)
24.17
4.48
-14.53
16.47
NPM
9.76
10.7
10.05
10.82
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.Read More
