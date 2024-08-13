Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
46.94%
48.51%
48.51%
48.51%
48.51%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
33.61%
31.84%
31.23%
30.99%
30.73%
Non-Institutions
19.44%
19.63%
20.24%
20.49%
20.74%
Total Non-Promoter
53.05%
51.48%
51.48%
51.48%
51.48%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.