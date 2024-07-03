Summary

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) is amongst Indias leading consumer electrical companies present in the Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) and Lighting segments. It manufactures and distributes a diverse range of consumer products ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, mixer grinders, toasters, irons and electric lanterns in the ECD segment and a complete range of Lighting products. It is a market leader in fans, domestic pumps,and street lighting segments. It has manufacturing locations at Goa, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Baddi.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) was formed following the demerger Consumer Electricals Business of Crompton Greaves. The consumer products business demerged from Crompton Greaves into a separate company known as Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL). CGCEL was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 25th, 2015.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) was listed on bourses on 13 May 2016, which completed demerger process of Consumer Electricals Business of Crompton Greaves. On 24 October 2016, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) announced the launch of Indias first anti dust ceiling fans. Cromptons anti dust ceiling fans range attracts 50% less dust compared to any regular fan. It includes the use of a nanotechnology based paint which has hydrophobic and oleophobic properties that reduces the incidence of

