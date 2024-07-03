Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹372.1
Prev. Close₹366.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,607.13
Day's High₹382.45
Day's Low₹372.1
52 Week's High₹484
52 Week's Low₹261.25
Book Value₹54.16
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,208.18
P/E43.99
EPS8.35
Divi. Yield0.82
The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
128.62
127.22
126.68
125.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,076.86
2,711.75
2,328.98
1,793.45
Net Worth
3,205.48
2,838.97
2,455.66
1,918.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,373.2
4,749.95
4,511.97
4,079.66
yoy growth (%)
13.12
5.27
10.59
4.58
Raw materials
-3,690.01
-3,230.44
-3,065.02
-2,799.55
As % of sales
68.67
68
67.93
68.62
Employee costs
-362.39
-336.58
-310.95
-282.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
763.15
707.72
588.27
485.44
Depreciation
-42.29
-29.69
-26.79
-12.61
Tax paid
-169.67
-102.98
-93.57
-161.65
Working capital
164.21
483.87
122.45
195.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.12
5.27
10.59
4.58
Op profit growth
7.96
18.06
12.39
9.57
EBIT growth
6.37
19.34
14.52
11.37
Net profit growth
-1.86
22.24
52.78
14.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,312.81
6,869.61
5,394.11
4,803.51
4,520.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,312.81
6,869.61
5,394.11
4,803.51
4,520.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.39
66.78
72.65
75.75
59.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
D Sundaram
Independent Director
Pangulury Mohan Murty
Executive Vice Chairman
S Khosla
Managing Director & CEO
Promeet Ghosh
Independent Director
Smita Anand
Independent Director
P R Ramesh
Independent Director
Hiroo Mirchandani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Khandelwal.
Independent Director
Anil Chaudhry
Independent Director
Sanjiv Kakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
Summary
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) is amongst Indias leading consumer electrical companies present in the Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) and Lighting segments. It manufactures and distributes a diverse range of consumer products ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, mixer grinders, toasters, irons and electric lanterns in the ECD segment and a complete range of Lighting products. It is a market leader in fans, domestic pumps,and street lighting segments. It has manufacturing locations at Goa, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Baddi.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) was formed following the demerger Consumer Electricals Business of Crompton Greaves. The consumer products business demerged from Crompton Greaves into a separate company known as Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL). CGCEL was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 25th, 2015.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) was listed on bourses on 13 May 2016, which completed demerger process of Consumer Electricals Business of Crompton Greaves. On 24 October 2016, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) announced the launch of Indias first anti dust ceiling fans. Cromptons anti dust ceiling fans range attracts 50% less dust compared to any regular fan. It includes the use of a nanotechnology based paint which has hydrophobic and oleophobic properties that reduces the incidence of
Read More
The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is ₹24208.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is 43.99 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is ₹261.25 and ₹484 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.79%, 3 Years at -5.99%, 1 Year at 15.06%, 6 Month at -10.81%, 3 Month at -14.18% and 1 Month at -10.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.