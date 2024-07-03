iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Share Price

376.05
(2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open372.1
  • Day's High382.45
  • 52 Wk High484
  • Prev. Close366.75
  • Day's Low372.1
  • 52 Wk Low 261.25
  • Turnover (lac)8,607.13
  • P/E43.99
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.16
  • EPS8.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,208.18
  • Div. Yield0.82
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

372.1

Prev. Close

366.75

Turnover(Lac.)

8,607.13

Day's High

382.45

Day's Low

372.1

52 Week's High

484

52 Week's Low

261.25

Book Value

54.16

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,208.18

P/E

43.99

EPS

8.35

Divi. Yield

0.82

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 86.39%

Institutions: 86.39%

Non-Institutions: 13.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

128.62

127.22

126.68

125.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,076.86

2,711.75

2,328.98

1,793.45

Net Worth

3,205.48

2,838.97

2,455.66

1,918.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,373.2

4,749.95

4,511.97

4,079.66

yoy growth (%)

13.12

5.27

10.59

4.58

Raw materials

-3,690.01

-3,230.44

-3,065.02

-2,799.55

As % of sales

68.67

68

67.93

68.62

Employee costs

-362.39

-336.58

-310.95

-282.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

763.15

707.72

588.27

485.44

Depreciation

-42.29

-29.69

-26.79

-12.61

Tax paid

-169.67

-102.98

-93.57

-161.65

Working capital

164.21

483.87

122.45

195.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.12

5.27

10.59

4.58

Op profit growth

7.96

18.06

12.39

9.57

EBIT growth

6.37

19.34

14.52

11.37

Net profit growth

-1.86

22.24

52.78

14.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,312.81

6,869.61

5,394.11

4,803.51

4,520.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,312.81

6,869.61

5,394.11

4,803.51

4,520.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.39

66.78

72.65

75.75

59.05

View Annually Results

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D Sundaram

Independent Director

Pangulury Mohan Murty

Executive Vice Chairman

S Khosla

Managing Director & CEO

Promeet Ghosh

Independent Director

Smita Anand

Independent Director

P R Ramesh

Independent Director

Hiroo Mirchandani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Khandelwal.

Independent Director

Anil Chaudhry

Independent Director

Sanjiv Kakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Summary

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) is amongst Indias leading consumer electrical companies present in the Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) and Lighting segments. It manufactures and distributes a diverse range of consumer products ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, mixer grinders, toasters, irons and electric lanterns in the ECD segment and a complete range of Lighting products. It is a market leader in fans, domestic pumps,and street lighting segments. It has manufacturing locations at Goa, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Baddi.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) was formed following the demerger Consumer Electricals Business of Crompton Greaves. The consumer products business demerged from Crompton Greaves into a separate company known as Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL). CGCEL was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 25th, 2015.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) was listed on bourses on 13 May 2016, which completed demerger process of Consumer Electricals Business of Crompton Greaves. On 24 October 2016, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) announced the launch of Indias first anti dust ceiling fans. Cromptons anti dust ceiling fans range attracts 50% less dust compared to any regular fan. It includes the use of a nanotechnology based paint which has hydrophobic and oleophobic properties that reduces the incidence of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is ₹24208.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is 43.99 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is ₹261.25 and ₹484 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd?

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.79%, 3 Years at -5.99%, 1 Year at 15.06%, 6 Month at -10.81%, 3 Month at -14.18% and 1 Month at -10.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 86.39 %
Public - 13.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.