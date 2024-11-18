iifl-logo-icon 1
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd AGM

358.85
(1.51%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Crompton Gr. Con CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jul 202416 May 2024
Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 26, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 and 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of 10th AGM and Integrated Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 Proceedings of 10th Annual General Meeting

Crompton Gr. Con: Related News

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
