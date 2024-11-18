iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Key Ratios

362.55
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.29

6.26

Op profit growth

6.79

20.26

EBIT growth

4.34

21.41

Net profit growth

-6.2

24.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.26

14.99

13.25

EBIT margin

14.82

15.95

13.96

Net profit margin

10.72

12.83

10.98

RoCE

21.35

35.83

RoNW

6.59

9.06

RoA

3.86

7.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.13

9.82

7.91

Dividend per share

2.5

5.5

0

Cash EPS

8.46

9.35

7.48

Book value per share

38.72

30.77

23.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.95

40.07

26.38

P/CEPS

44.17

42.08

27.87

P/B

9.65

12.78

8.91

EV/EBIDTA

29.03

30.91

20.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.64

-14.78

-15.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.67

35.11

Inventory days

41.94

37.31

Creditor days

-58.57

-55.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-22.65

-17.86

-15.52

Net debt / equity

0.31

-0.04

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

1

-0.11

0.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.62

-68.01

-67.92

Employee costs

-6.71

-7

-6.87

Other costs

-10.39

-9.97

-11.94

Crompton Gr. Con : related Articles

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.