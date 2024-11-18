Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.29
6.26
Op profit growth
6.79
20.26
EBIT growth
4.34
21.41
Net profit growth
-6.2
24.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.26
14.99
13.25
EBIT margin
14.82
15.95
13.96
Net profit margin
10.72
12.83
10.98
RoCE
21.35
35.83
RoNW
6.59
9.06
RoA
3.86
7.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.13
9.82
7.91
Dividend per share
2.5
5.5
0
Cash EPS
8.46
9.35
7.48
Book value per share
38.72
30.77
23.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.95
40.07
26.38
P/CEPS
44.17
42.08
27.87
P/B
9.65
12.78
8.91
EV/EBIDTA
29.03
30.91
20.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.64
-14.78
-15.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.67
35.11
Inventory days
41.94
37.31
Creditor days
-58.57
-55.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.65
-17.86
-15.52
Net debt / equity
0.31
-0.04
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
1
-0.11
0.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.62
-68.01
-67.92
Employee costs
-6.71
-7
-6.87
Other costs
-10.39
-9.97
-11.94
The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
