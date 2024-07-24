iifl-logo-icon 1
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Futures Share Price

353.5
(-1.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Here's the list of Crompton Gr. Con's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Crompton Gr. Con's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

  • Open356
  • Day's High357.35
  • Spot353.5
  • Prev. Close360.25
  • Day's Low349
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,800
  • OI(Chg %)2,08,800 (0.86%)
  • Roll Over%0.19
  • Roll Cost1.84
  • Traded Vol.62,15,400 (63.96%)

Crompton Gr. Con: Related NEWS

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More

