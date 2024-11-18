iifl-logo-icon 1
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

365.4
(-1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,373.2

4,749.95

4,511.97

4,079.66

yoy growth (%)

13.12

5.27

10.59

4.58

Raw materials

-3,690.01

-3,230.44

-3,065.02

-2,799.55

As % of sales

68.67

68

67.93

68.62

Employee costs

-362.39

-336.58

-310.95

-282.65

As % of sales

6.74

7.08

6.89

6.92

Other costs

-559.95

-478.24

-539.14

-466.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.42

10.06

11.94

11.43

Operating profit

760.85

704.69

596.86

531.04

OPM

14.16

14.83

13.22

13.01

Depreciation

-42.29

-29.69

-26.79

-12.61

Interest expense

-35.31

-42.91

-40.67

-63.74

Other income

79.9

75.63

58.87

30.75

Profit before tax

763.15

707.72

588.27

485.44

Taxes

-169.67

-102.98

-93.57

-161.65

Tax rate

-22.23

-14.55

-15.9

-33.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

593.48

604.74

494.7

323.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

593.48

604.74

494.7

323.79

yoy growth (%)

-1.86

22.24

52.78

14.34

NPM

11.04

12.73

10.96

7.93

Crompton Gr. Con : related Articles

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More

