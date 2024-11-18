Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,373.2
4,749.95
4,511.97
4,079.66
yoy growth (%)
13.12
5.27
10.59
4.58
Raw materials
-3,690.01
-3,230.44
-3,065.02
-2,799.55
As % of sales
68.67
68
67.93
68.62
Employee costs
-362.39
-336.58
-310.95
-282.65
As % of sales
6.74
7.08
6.89
6.92
Other costs
-559.95
-478.24
-539.14
-466.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.42
10.06
11.94
11.43
Operating profit
760.85
704.69
596.86
531.04
OPM
14.16
14.83
13.22
13.01
Depreciation
-42.29
-29.69
-26.79
-12.61
Interest expense
-35.31
-42.91
-40.67
-63.74
Other income
79.9
75.63
58.87
30.75
Profit before tax
763.15
707.72
588.27
485.44
Taxes
-169.67
-102.98
-93.57
-161.65
Tax rate
-22.23
-14.55
-15.9
-33.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
593.48
604.74
494.7
323.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
593.48
604.74
494.7
323.79
yoy growth (%)
-1.86
22.24
52.78
14.34
NPM
11.04
12.73
10.96
7.93
