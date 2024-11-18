iifl-logo-icon 1
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

359.85
(-2.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

128.62

127.22

126.68

125.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,076.86

2,711.75

2,328.98

1,793.45

Net Worth

3,205.48

2,838.97

2,455.66

1,918.99

Minority Interest

Debt

679.45

1,000.18

1,632.42

518.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

27.07

17.22

11.88

8.56

Total Liabilities

3,912

3,856.37

4,099.96

2,445.67

Fixed Assets

1,171.25

1,145.7

1,106.49

925.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,556.35

2,458.98

2,017.82

775.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

81.63

86.88

60.02

66.82

Networking Capital

-112.5

117.01

11.85

83.21

Inventories

698

618.75

511.35

517.77

Inventory Days

34.73

39.78

Sundry Debtors

580.12

529.8

490.7

452.36

Debtor Days

33.33

34.76

Other Current Assets

298.93

274.99

247.82

219.96

Sundry Creditors

-1,015.64

-828.08

-606.78

-689.42

Creditor Days

41.21

52.97

Other Current Liabilities

-673.91

-478.45

-631.24

-417.46

Cash

215.27

47.8

903.78

594.52

Total Assets

3,912

3,856.37

4,099.96

2,445.67

Crompton Gr. Con : related Articles

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More

