Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
128.62
127.22
126.68
125.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,076.86
2,711.75
2,328.98
1,793.45
Net Worth
3,205.48
2,838.97
2,455.66
1,918.99
Minority Interest
Debt
679.45
1,000.18
1,632.42
518.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.07
17.22
11.88
8.56
Total Liabilities
3,912
3,856.37
4,099.96
2,445.67
Fixed Assets
1,171.25
1,145.7
1,106.49
925.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,556.35
2,458.98
2,017.82
775.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
81.63
86.88
60.02
66.82
Networking Capital
-112.5
117.01
11.85
83.21
Inventories
698
618.75
511.35
517.77
Inventory Days
34.73
39.78
Sundry Debtors
580.12
529.8
490.7
452.36
Debtor Days
33.33
34.76
Other Current Assets
298.93
274.99
247.82
219.96
Sundry Creditors
-1,015.64
-828.08
-606.78
-689.42
Creditor Days
41.21
52.97
Other Current Liabilities
-673.91
-478.45
-631.24
-417.46
Cash
215.27
47.8
903.78
594.52
Total Assets
3,912
3,856.37
4,099.96
2,445.67
