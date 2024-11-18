iifl-logo-icon 1
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

370.95
(1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Crompton Gr. Con FINANCIALS

Crompton Gr. Con FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

763.15

707.72

588.27

485.44

Depreciation

-42.29

-29.69

-26.79

-12.61

Tax paid

-169.67

-102.98

-93.57

-161.65

Working capital

164.21

483.87

122.45

195.86

Other operating items

Operating

715.4

1,058.92

590.36

507.04

Capital expenditure

209.33

35.03

85.6

12.41

Free cash flow

924.73

1,093.95

675.96

519.45

Equity raised

3,530.09

2,531.13

1,511.88

842.44

Investing

1,242.55

221.49

186.2

48.71

Financing

1,192.96

168.4

-298.83

0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

109.68

Net in cash

6,890.33

4,014.97

2,075.21

1,521

