Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
763.15
707.72
588.27
485.44
Depreciation
-42.29
-29.69
-26.79
-12.61
Tax paid
-169.67
-102.98
-93.57
-161.65
Working capital
164.21
483.87
122.45
195.86
Other operating items
Operating
715.4
1,058.92
590.36
507.04
Capital expenditure
209.33
35.03
85.6
12.41
Free cash flow
924.73
1,093.95
675.96
519.45
Equity raised
3,530.09
2,531.13
1,511.88
842.44
Investing
1,242.55
221.49
186.2
48.71
Financing
1,192.96
168.4
-298.83
0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
109.68
Net in cash
6,890.33
4,014.97
2,075.21
1,521
