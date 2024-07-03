Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Annually Results

iifl-logo-icon 1
Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,312.81

6,869.61

5,394.11

4,803.51

4,520.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,312.81

6,869.61

5,394.11

4,803.51

4,520.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.39

66.78

72.65

75.75

59.05

Total Income

7,380.2

6,936.39

5,466.76

4,879.26

4,579.31

Total Expenditure

6,599.12

6,099.14

4,637.63

4,083.03

3,921.16

PBIDT

781.08

837.25

829.13

796.23

658.15

Interest

79.19

109.18

35.31

42.91

40.67

PBDT

701.89

728.07

793.82

753.32

617.48

Depreciation

128.82

115.92

42.28

29.69

26.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

133.52

161.91

163.49

115.61

84

Deferred Tax

-2.23

-26.16

9.67

-8.63

10.3

Reported Profit After Tax

441.78

476.4

578.38

616.65

496.39

Minority Interest After NP

1.86

13.19

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

439.92

463.21

578.38

616.65

496.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-9.98

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

439.92

463.21

588.36

616.65

496.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.88

7.29

9.21

9.83

7.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

150

150

125

275

0

Equity

128.62

127.22

126.68

125.54

125.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.68

12.18

15.37

16.57

14.56

PBDTM(%)

9.59

10.59

14.71

15.68

13.66

PATM(%)

6.04

6.93

10.72

12.83

10.98

