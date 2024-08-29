iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Option Chain

359.85
(-2.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--350₹0.10%1,96,2000%
--360₹0.050%3,24,0000%
00%₹79.60%370₹0.05-50%1,71,000-1.04%
1,8000%₹610%380₹0.05-50%1,54,800-2.27%
3,6000%₹56.150%385₹0.70%7,2000%
1,8000%₹42.60%390₹0.10%2,16,0000%
--395₹0.150%9,0000%
12,600-41.66%₹60.7-4.55%400₹0.10%5,59,800-4.60%
3,6000%₹36.250%405₹0.50%5,4000%
12,6000%₹53.20%410₹0.05-50%2,08,8000%
5,4000%₹28.60%415₹0.050%34,2000%
57,6000%₹42.5-15%420₹0.050%1,67,4001.08%
43,2000%₹43.850%425₹0.150%75,6000%
52,2000%₹3720.91%430₹0.050%3,45,6000%
61,2000%₹420%435₹0.05-50%1,22,4000%
2,91,600-22.85%₹18.5-19.56%440₹0.050%2,66,4007.24%
1,02,600-3.38%₹22.4518.15%445₹0.05-50%97,200-35.71%
3,63,600-9.82%₹143.32%450₹0.05-80%3,11,400-26.06%
1,04,400-4.91%₹3.5-58.57%455₹0.05-91.66%2,43,000-0.73%
2,57,400-30.91%₹12.6180%460₹0.05-96.87%2,03,400-17.51%
1,31,400-18.88%₹0.05-97.67%465₹0.5-88.09%72,000-23.07%
2,52,000-39.13%₹0.05-95.45%470₹9.722.01%66,600-33.92%
1,63,800-38.09%₹0.05-92.3%475₹13.2-16.19%28,800-15.78%
3,24,000-43.03%₹0.05-85.71%480₹17.93.17%79,2000%
52,200-68.13%₹0.65225%485₹22.50%3,6000%
3,97,800-1.77%₹0.05-75%490₹26.65-0.74%50,4003.70%
52,20038.09%₹0.05-88.88%495₹30.050%3,6000%
3,96,000-31.25%₹0.05-50%500₹34.20%5,4000%
1,8000%₹0.40%505--
3,33,0000%₹0.050%510₹55.550%3,6000%
14,4000%₹0.30%515--
3,52,8000%₹0.10%520--

Crompton Gr. Con: Related NEWS

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.