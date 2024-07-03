Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,351.81
5,078.65
3,846.19
3,281.46
3,493.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,351.81
5,078.65
3,846.19
3,281.46
3,493.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.35
50.01
50.5
55.15
47.09
Total Income
5,403.16
5,128.66
3,896.69
3,336.61
3,541.01
Total Expenditure
4,841.72
4,519.62
3,305.51
2,788.96
3,036.03
PBIDT
561.44
609.04
591.18
547.65
504.98
Interest
63.63
81.8
24.76
32.47
32.42
PBDT
497.81
527.24
566.42
515.18
472.56
Depreciation
93.78
85.52
27.8
22.53
18.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
100.85
110.72
144.95
131.42
52.08
Deferred Tax
-5.17
-13.85
-8.16
-6.34
7.6
Reported Profit After Tax
308.35
344.85
401.83
367.57
394.29
Minority Interest After NP
6.79
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
301.56
344.85
401.83
367.57
394.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-4.79
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
301.56
349.64
401.83
367.57
394.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.72
5.43
6.4
5.86
6.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
150
0
Equity
127.18
127.18
125.61
125.48
125.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.49
11.99
15.37
16.68
14.45
PBDTM(%)
9.3
10.38
14.72
15.69
13.52
PATM(%)
5.76
6.79
10.44
11.2
11.28
The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
