iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

359.85
(-2.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

86.39%

86.35%

84.01%

83.87%

83.64%

Non-Institutions

13.6%

13.64%

15.99%

16.12%

16.35%

Total Non-Promoter

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 86.39%

Institutions: 86.39%

Non-Institutions: 13.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Crompton Gr. Con: Related NEWS

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.