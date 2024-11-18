|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|3
|150
|Final
|Recommendation of dividend Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per Equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which shall be payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
