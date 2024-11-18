iifl-logo-icon 1
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Board Meeting

Crompton Gr. Con CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) and closure of trading window for dealing in securities of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202424 Apr 2024
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Reg 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, - Board Meeting to consider Financial Results of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024, and to recommend dividend, if any Recommendation of dividend Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and financial year ended march 31, 2024 - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Shifting of Registered office of the Company Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 26, 2024 Recommendation of dividend Intimation of Book Closure Date Intimation of Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20249 Jan 2024
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (the Company) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Intimation to Stock Exchanges regarding newspaper publication of extract of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024)

Crompton Gr. Con: Related News

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

Crompton Greaves Q2 PAT jumps 27%; stock zooms ~6%

18 Nov 2024|03:39 PM

The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

