|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) and closure of trading window for dealing in securities of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Reg 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, - Board Meeting to consider Financial Results of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024, and to recommend dividend, if any Recommendation of dividend Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and financial year ended march 31, 2024 - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Shifting of Registered office of the Company Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 26, 2024 Recommendation of dividend Intimation of Book Closure Date Intimation of Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (the Company) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Intimation to Stock Exchanges regarding newspaper publication of extract of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024)
The company's consolidated sales increased by 6% to ₹1,896 Crore from ₹1,782 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.