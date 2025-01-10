To the Members of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

NO Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Assessment of recoverability of the carrying value of investments in subsidiary and other intangible assets Our audit procedures with respect to this matter included, but were not limited to, the following: (Refer Notes 2D and 3A to the Standalone Financial Statements) a) Obtained an understanding of the process and assessed the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the Companys review of impairment analysis. As at March 31,2024, the Company has Rs 1,914.01 Crores of investments in its subsidiary company, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited ("Butterfly") and carries Trademarks of I 32.91 Crores with indefinite useful live purchased on acquisition of the said subsidiary. b) Assessed reasonableness of the estimated revenue and margin projections, the historical accuracy of the estimates and its ability to produce accurate long-term forecasts. The Companys evaluation of impairment of its investments in Butterfly and recoverability of Trademarks involves a comparison of its expected recoverable values against its carrying values. The recoverable amount of the investment is based on Value in Use (ViU) calculations determined based on a Discounted Cash Flow with Exit Multiple Method. Determination of ViU involves significant estimates, assumptions and judgements as regards reasonableness of assumptions involved in developing projections of entitys financial performance, exit multiples, and discount rates to be considered. c) Involved our valuation experts ("auditors expert") to assist in examining and challenging the reasonableness of the Companys valuation model and reviewing the underlying basis for key assumptions, including terminal growth rates, exit multiplier and discount rates. Considering the uncertainty involved in forecasting of cash flows and the judgement involved with respect to key assumptions used in computing the recoverable amount, this audit area is considered a key audit matter. d) Reviewed sensitivity in the valuation, resulting from changes to key assumptions applied and compared the assumptions to corroborating information including industry reports and data from competitors, historic performance, local economic developments and industry outlook. e) Compared the reasonableness of future operating cash flow forecasts with the business plan and budgets approved by the Board and tested the mathematical accuracy of managements calculations. f) Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. 2 Goodwill Our audit procedures with respect to this matter included, but were not limited to, the following: (Refer Notes 2C and 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements) a) Obtained an understanding of the process and assessed the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the accounting for goodwill arising out of business reconstruction transaction. The goodwill balance as of March 31, 2024 of Rs 779.41 Crores pertains to demerger of the Consumer Business from Crompton Greaves Limited (now CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited in 2015. b) Assessed reasonableness of the future revenue and margin projections, the historical accuracy of the estimates and its ability to produce accurate long-term forecasts. Carrying value of goodwill is material as at March 31,2024 and inherent uncertainty is involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows, determination of discount and terminal growth rates for computing the value and the assessment of its recoverability. c) Involved our valuation experts ("auditors expert") to assist in examining and challenging the reasonableness of the Companys valuation model and reviewing the underlying basis for key assumptions, including terminal growth rates and discount rates. The Company has carried out an impairment assessment using the value-in-use (ViU) calculations which is based on Discounted Cash Flow with Exit Multiple Method. Determination of ViU involves significant estimates, assumptions and judgements as regards reasonableness of assumptions involved in developing projections of entitys financial performance, exit multiples, and discount rates to be considered. d) Reviewed sensitivity in the valuation, resulting from changes to key assumptions applied and compared the assumptions to corroborating information including industry reports and data from competitors, historic performance, local economic developments and industry outlook. Considering the uncertainty involved in forecasting of cash flows and the judgement involved with respect to key assumptions used in computing the recoverable amount, this audit area is considered a key audit matter. e) Compared the reasonableness of future operating cash flow forecasts with the business plan and budgets approved by the Board and tested the mathematical accuracy of managements calculations. f) Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. 3 Estimates - Provision for Warranties Our audit procedures with respect to this matter included, but were not limited to, the following: (Refer Note 13 to Standalone Financial Statements) The Companys business involves the sale of products under warranty. The Company also has back-to-back contractual arrangements with its vendors for reimbursement of cost relating to products supplied by the vendors. a) Obtained an understanding of the warranty claims process and assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the provision for warranties. Warranty provisions, which are inherently judgmental in nature, are provided by the Company to record an appropriate estimate of the costs of repairing and replacing products and spares within the warranty period. The Company estimates and provides for liability for product warranties in the year in which the products are sold. Further, the timing of outflows will vary based on the actual warranty claims made during the warranty period in the future. b) Reviewed the historical data of warranty costs incurred in regard to the product sales, the trend of claims over the warranty period and the comparison between provisions previously recognised and actual expenses. Also reviewed the historical data of recoveries from vendors against warranty claims and defective returns. The above estimations of warranty provision require significant judgement considering the nature and timing of the cash outflows. Also, there is estimation uncertainty as regards to the timing and the amount of the actual warranty claims that may devolve over the warranty period. Accordingly, provision for warranties has been determined by us to be a key audit matter. c) Reviewed reconciliations of sales made during the year with sales register to determine completeness on which warranty obligation is determined. d) Performed enquiry procedures and reviewed relevant documents in evaluating the accuracy of historical information prepared by the management (including cost of repairs and returns). e) Reviewed the recognition and appropriateness of provisions by verifying the computation of defect rates, vendors recovery and mathematical accuracy of management calculations and obtaining management statements, evidence and supporting documents. f) Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Chairmans statement, Directors report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I . The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 27 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

i ii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

I v. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 10(h) to the Standalone Financial Statements)

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

3. I n our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

ANNEXURE A

To The Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B

To Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited for the year ended March 31,2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of- use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

( b) Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of I 5 Crores in aggregate from Banks and/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee, or provided security to any entity during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made during the year, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (c),

(d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, is applicable and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent are not applicable to the Company. In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31,2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and the records of the Company examined

by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, sales tax, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded K in Crores Amount Paid K in Crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 89.33 23.28 FY 2010-11, 11-12, 13-14, 14-15, 15-16, 16-17, 17- 18, 19-20, 20-21 21-22 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITaT), Commissioner (Appeals) The Central Excise Act, 1944 Tax, Penalty 1.37 - FY 2000-01 Dy. Commissioner, Central Excise The Central Excise Act, 1944 Tax 5.23 - FY 2016-17 and 17-18 Commissioner of Central GST Goods and Service Tax Tax, Interest and penalty 51.02 0.38 FY 2017-18, FY 2018-19, FY 2019-20, FY 2020-21 Commissioner Appeals The Customs Act, 1962 Duty and Surcharge 10.05 4.02 FY 2017-18 to 22-23 Commissioner Appeals The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Local Sales Tax Act and works Contract Tax and Value added tax Acts, Local Body Tax Tax and Penalty 138.33 14.96 FY 1998-99 to 1999-00, 2001-02, 2003-04 to 2017-18 Commissionerate (Appeals) Tax 2.47 FY 1996-97, 2000-01, 2002-03 to 05, 2008-09, 2011-12, 2013-14 Tribunal Tax 2.97 FY 1999-00 High Court

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) I n our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) I n our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Act or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Act read with schedule VII to the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE C

To The Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone

Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.