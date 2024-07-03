SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹184.8
Prev. Close₹184.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,907.88
Day's High₹185
Day's Low₹175.7
52 Week's High₹261.9
52 Week's Low₹102.51
Book Value₹17.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,933.74
P/E114.81
EPS1.61
Divi. Yield0
The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.
Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.
The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.
The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry
Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
325.95
325.95
221.92
221.92
Preference Capital
0
0
918.35
0
Reserves
1,764.78
1,995.55
1,093.62
1,366.81
Net Worth
2,090.73
2,321.5
2,233.89
1,588.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
504.05
527.67
212.43
2,863.22
yoy growth (%)
-4.47
148.39
-92.58
-26.2
Raw materials
-453.36
-406.77
-64.23
-1,874.53
As % of sales
89.94
77.08
30.23
65.46
Employee costs
-67.92
-65.13
-64.06
-79.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-306.68
-348.88
-239.62
347.92
Depreciation
-38.91
-40.66
-35.63
-34.45
Tax paid
110.88
121.77
82.45
-91.61
Working capital
-40.27
-438.09
-706.7
14.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.47
148.39
-92.58
-26.2
Op profit growth
-2.84
120.1
-124.13
-42.28
EBIT growth
-31.27
95.43
-120.2
-35.04
Net profit growth
-13.78
44.5
-161.31
-46.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,743.24
1,743.23
624.62
710.73
760.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,743.24
1,743.23
624.62
710.73
760.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.08
56.08
30.7
72.69
24.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Devansh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Banga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bindu Saxena
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Manglik
Whole-time Director
MANOJ SHAMBHU DIXIT
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjeev Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Brij Mohan Bansal
Reports by Inox Wind Ltd
Summary
Inox Wind Limited (IWL), part of the INOX Group, is an integrated wind energy solutions provider and a pure-play renewable energy company with worth USD 8 billion as on 31 March 2023. It is amongst the fastest growing and one of the leading wind power solution providers in India. The Company was incorporated on April 09, 2009 and is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and also provides Erection, Procurement & Commissioning (EPC), Operations & Maintenance (O&M), wind farm development and Common Infrastructure Facilities services for WTGs and wind farm development services. The Company is a fully integrated wind energy player providing end-to-end turnkey solutions to customers from conception to commissioning to O&M. It has 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants at Rohika in Gujarat, Una in Himachal Pradesh and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh. The total manufacturing capacity is 1,600 MW of wind turbines spread across these three plants. The plants in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh manufacture Blades & Tubular Towers, while Hubs & Nacelles are manufactured at the companys facility at Himachal Pradesh. The facility at Rohika currently has the capacity to manufacture 800 MW rotor blade sets and 300 MW towers per annum. The Barwani facility at Madhya Pradesh has the capacity to manufacture 800 MW rotor blade sets and 300 MW towers per annum. The Una facility can manufacture 1,100 MW Nacelles and Hubs. The Company has obtained ISO 9001:2008, ISO
Read More
The Inox Wind Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Wind Ltd is ₹22933.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inox Wind Ltd is 114.81 and 10.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Wind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Wind Ltd is ₹102.51 and ₹261.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inox Wind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.22%, 3 Years at 85.55%, 1 Year at 43.73%, 6 Month at 29.71%, 3 Month at -19.63% and 1 Month at -10.53%.
