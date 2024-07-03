iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inox Wind Ltd Share Price

175.9
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open184.8
  • Day's High185
  • 52 Wk High261.9
  • Prev. Close184.81
  • Day's Low175.7
  • 52 Wk Low 102.51
  • Turnover (lac)2,907.88
  • P/E114.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.11
  • EPS1.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,933.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inox Wind Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

184.8

Prev. Close

184.81

Turnover(Lac.)

2,907.88

Day's High

185

Day's Low

175.7

52 Week's High

261.9

52 Week's Low

102.51

Book Value

17.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,933.74

P/E

114.81

EPS

1.61

Divi. Yield

0

Inox Wind Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Inox Wind Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|03:33 PM

The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.

Read More
Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|11:16 AM

Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.

Read More
Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.

Read More
Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry

Read More
Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|12:56 PM

Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Inox Wind Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.27%

Non-Promoter- 25.06%

Institutions: 25.06%

Non-Institutions: 26.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inox Wind Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

325.95

325.95

221.92

221.92

Preference Capital

0

0

918.35

0

Reserves

1,764.78

1,995.55

1,093.62

1,366.81

Net Worth

2,090.73

2,321.5

2,233.89

1,588.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

504.05

527.67

212.43

2,863.22

yoy growth (%)

-4.47

148.39

-92.58

-26.2

Raw materials

-453.36

-406.77

-64.23

-1,874.53

As % of sales

89.94

77.08

30.23

65.46

Employee costs

-67.92

-65.13

-64.06

-79.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-306.68

-348.88

-239.62

347.92

Depreciation

-38.91

-40.66

-35.63

-34.45

Tax paid

110.88

121.77

82.45

-91.61

Working capital

-40.27

-438.09

-706.7

14.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.47

148.39

-92.58

-26.2

Op profit growth

-2.84

120.1

-124.13

-42.28

EBIT growth

-31.27

95.43

-120.2

-35.04

Net profit growth

-13.78

44.5

-161.31

-46.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,743.24

1,743.23

624.62

710.73

760.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,743.24

1,743.23

624.62

710.73

760.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.08

56.08

30.7

72.69

24.43

View Annually Results

Inox Wind Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inox Wind Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Devansh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Banga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bindu Saxena

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Manglik

Whole-time Director

MANOJ SHAMBHU DIXIT

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjeev Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Brij Mohan Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inox Wind Ltd

Summary

Inox Wind Limited (IWL), part of the INOX Group, is an integrated wind energy solutions provider and a pure-play renewable energy company with worth USD 8 billion as on 31 March 2023. It is amongst the fastest growing and one of the leading wind power solution providers in India. The Company was incorporated on April 09, 2009 and is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and also provides Erection, Procurement & Commissioning (EPC), Operations & Maintenance (O&M), wind farm development and Common Infrastructure Facilities services for WTGs and wind farm development services. The Company is a fully integrated wind energy player providing end-to-end turnkey solutions to customers from conception to commissioning to O&M. It has 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants at Rohika in Gujarat, Una in Himachal Pradesh and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh. The total manufacturing capacity is 1,600 MW of wind turbines spread across these three plants. The plants in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh manufacture Blades & Tubular Towers, while Hubs & Nacelles are manufactured at the companys facility at Himachal Pradesh. The facility at Rohika currently has the capacity to manufacture 800 MW rotor blade sets and 300 MW towers per annum. The Barwani facility at Madhya Pradesh has the capacity to manufacture 800 MW rotor blade sets and 300 MW towers per annum. The Una facility can manufacture 1,100 MW Nacelles and Hubs. The Company has obtained ISO 9001:2008, ISO
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inox Wind Ltd share price today?

The Inox Wind Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Wind Ltd is ₹22933.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inox Wind Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inox Wind Ltd is 114.81 and 10.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inox Wind Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Wind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Wind Ltd is ₹102.51 and ₹261.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inox Wind Ltd?

Inox Wind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.22%, 3 Years at 85.55%, 1 Year at 43.73%, 6 Month at 29.71%, 3 Month at -19.63% and 1 Month at -10.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inox Wind Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inox Wind Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.27 %
Institutions - 25.07 %
Public - 26.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Wind Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.