Summary

Inox Wind Limited (IWL), part of the INOX Group, is an integrated wind energy solutions provider and a pure-play renewable energy company with worth USD 8 billion as on 31 March 2023. It is amongst the fastest growing and one of the leading wind power solution providers in India. The Company was incorporated on April 09, 2009 and is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and also provides Erection, Procurement & Commissioning (EPC), Operations & Maintenance (O&M), wind farm development and Common Infrastructure Facilities services for WTGs and wind farm development services. The Company is a fully integrated wind energy player providing end-to-end turnkey solutions to customers from conception to commissioning to O&M. It has 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants at Rohika in Gujarat, Una in Himachal Pradesh and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh. The total manufacturing capacity is 1,600 MW of wind turbines spread across these three plants. The plants in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh manufacture Blades & Tubular Towers, while Hubs & Nacelles are manufactured at the companys facility at Himachal Pradesh. The facility at Rohika currently has the capacity to manufacture 800 MW rotor blade sets and 300 MW towers per annum. The Barwani facility at Madhya Pradesh has the capacity to manufacture 800 MW rotor blade sets and 300 MW towers per annum. The Una facility can manufacture 1,100 MW Nacelles and Hubs. The Company has obtained ISO 9001:2008, ISO

