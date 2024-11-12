iifl-logo-icon 1
Inox Wind Ltd News Today

155.36
(-4.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.

12 Nov 2024|03:33 PM
Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.

23 Sep 2024|11:16 AM
Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.

18 Sep 2024|12:43 PM
Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry

2 Sep 2024|03:26 PM
Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

13 Aug 2024|12:56 PM
Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

Inox Wind secures a 201 MW order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd to supply 3 MW wind turbine generators and provide multi-year operations

6 Aug 2024|02:58 PM
Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

9 Jul 2024|03:59 PM
Inox Wind secures 200 MW order for Wind Turbine Generators

Inox Wind secures 200 MW order for Wind Turbine Generators

On May 28, Inox Wind Energy raised this money by selling roughly 5% of its shares in the company through block agreements.

9 Jul 2024|11:21 AM
Inox Wind plans to get net debt-free after promoter injects ₹900 Crore

Inox Wind plans to get net debt-free after promoter injects ₹900 Crore

Inox Wind Ltd. stated in a regulatory filing that it will use the money to pay off all of its external term debt and become debt-free.

4 Jul 2024|01:12 PM

