iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

16 Dec 2025 , 12:54 PM

Inox Wind Ltd. informed that it has received a repeat 100 mega watt (MW) order from Jakson Green. The stock, however, was trading with losses in the early morning session.

At around 12.10 PM, Inox Wind was trading marginally lower at ₹125.90, against the previous close of ₹125.99 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹126.59, and ₹125.01, respectively.

The company further informed in its filing that this new order is for supply of 3.3 MW turbines for Jankson’s projects situated in Gujarat. The company has also agreed to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project, with a limited scope. 

The business also informed the exchanges that previously it had also secured a 100 MW order from the same entity.

With this new order, the company’s total order inflow for the financial year 2026 stood at 600 MW. This also includes an additional 2.5 giga watt (GW) of framework agreement the company plans to execute over the next three years. Company said that large annual orders from Inox Clean will create a strong pipeline and additional order inflow visibility.

The company informed the bourses that it secured a 102.30 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables. It is a subsidiary of ABREL EPC Limited.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Inox Wind
  • Inox Wind New Order
  • Inox Wind news
  • Inox Wind Order
  • Inox Wind share price
  • Inox Wind Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|04:04 PM
RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:09 PM
Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:07 PM
Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|01:11 PM
Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.