Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Inox Wind Ltd. informed that it has received a repeat 100 mega watt (MW) order from Jakson Green. The stock, however, was trading with losses in the early morning session.

At around 12.10 PM, Inox Wind was trading marginally lower at ₹125.90, against the previous close of ₹125.99 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹126.59, and ₹125.01, respectively.

The company further informed in its filing that this new order is for supply of 3.3 MW turbines for Jankson’s projects situated in Gujarat. The company has also agreed to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project, with a limited scope.

The business also informed the exchanges that previously it had also secured a 100 MW order from the same entity.

With this new order, the company’s total order inflow for the financial year 2026 stood at 600 MW. This also includes an additional 2.5 giga watt (GW) of framework agreement the company plans to execute over the next three years. Company said that large annual orders from Inox Clean will create a strong pipeline and additional order inflow visibility.

The company informed the bourses that it secured a 102.30 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables. It is a subsidiary of ABREL EPC Limited.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com