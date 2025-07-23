iifl-logo

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from First Energy

23 Jul 2025 , 11:55 AM

Inox Wind Limited announced that it has received a new 51 MW order from First Energy. It is a Thermac Group entity. The company said that the project shall be commissioned in Tamil Nadu.

This is the first order received by Inox Wind from First Energy and includes the supply of IWL’s 3 MW wind turbines with a 140-meter hub height and a 145-meter rotor diameter.

As part of the project, the company will install the turbines at the Tamil Nadu project site via First Energy’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), First Energy 10 Private Limited.

A limited-scope EPC package also forms part of this order. The package would include supervision and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services after commissioning of this order. Inox Wind’s subsidiaries will execute these services.

First Energy is a rapidly-growing entity in India’s burgeoning commercial & industrial (C&I) renewable energy market. With this partnership, First Energy could be able to expand its offerings.

Inox Wind remains positioned as a  preferred partner for large RE developers. It is engaged in providing integrated solutions through wind energy and is contributing to India’s energy transition goals.

As of the stock’s performance, it has remained an underperformer so far this year, shedding about 12%. The stock is trading about 37% lower than its 52-week high of ₹261.90.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

