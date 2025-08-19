iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Inox Wind Q1 Profit Doubles to ₹97 Crore

19 Aug 2025 , 10:12 AM

Inox Wind Ltd posted its highest-ever first-quarter earnings. The renewable energy player reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹97 crore for Q1FY26. This is more than double the ₹41 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 32% year-on-year to ₹863 crore. This is supported by steady execution of projects. Operating performance was equally strong, with EBITDA rising 39% to ₹220 crore. Profit before tax surged 167% to ₹138 crore, while cash PAT jumped 168% to ₹186 crore.

During the April–June period, the company executed 146 MW of projects and closed the quarter with a healthy order book of about 3.1 GW, giving it revenue visibility for the next two years. Inox Wind also strengthened its execution capacity by commissioning a new nacelle plant, a transformer manufacturing unit, and crane services.

On the corporate front, the merger of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. with Inox Wind Ltd. was completed in the quarter. Additionally, stock exchanges cleared the scheme for demerging the substation business from Inox Green and merging it into Inox Renewable Solutions, a move expected to improve synergies across operations.

The company also welcomed a regulatory boost, as the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) notified the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for wind turbine components, a development that is expected to benefit domestic manufacturers.

“We have commenced FY26 on a strong note and are well on our way to achieve our targets. With a robust industry outlook and the support of ALMM for wind components, domestic wind OEMs and service providers will continue to witness strong demand growth,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Inox Wind.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Market News
  • Inox Wind Ltd
  • Inox Wind news
  • Q1 earnings
  • Q1 FY26
  • Q1 Profit News
  • Q1 Result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM
VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:44 PM
India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:33 PM
Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:08 PM
Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.