Inox Wind Q1 Profit Doubles to ₹97 Crore

Inox Wind Ltd posted its highest-ever first-quarter earnings. The renewable energy player reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹97 crore for Q1FY26. This is more than double the ₹41 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 32% year-on-year to ₹863 crore. This is supported by steady execution of projects. Operating performance was equally strong, with EBITDA rising 39% to ₹220 crore. Profit before tax surged 167% to ₹138 crore, while cash PAT jumped 168% to ₹186 crore.

During the April–June period, the company executed 146 MW of projects and closed the quarter with a healthy order book of about 3.1 GW, giving it revenue visibility for the next two years. Inox Wind also strengthened its execution capacity by commissioning a new nacelle plant, a transformer manufacturing unit, and crane services.

On the corporate front, the merger of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. with Inox Wind Ltd. was completed in the quarter. Additionally, stock exchanges cleared the scheme for demerging the substation business from Inox Green and merging it into Inox Renewable Solutions, a move expected to improve synergies across operations.

The company also welcomed a regulatory boost, as the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) notified the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for wind turbine components, a development that is expected to benefit domestic manufacturers.

“We have commenced FY26 on a strong note and are well on our way to achieve our targets. With a robust industry outlook and the support of ALMM for wind components, domestic wind OEMs and service providers will continue to witness strong demand growth,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Inox Wind.

