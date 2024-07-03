Inox Wind Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,743.24
1,743.23
624.62
710.73
760.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,743.24
1,743.23
624.62
710.73
760.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.08
56.08
30.7
72.69
24.43
Total Income
1,799.32
1,799.31
655.32
783.42
784.62
Total Expenditure
1,490.41
1,490.4
936.99
899.01
890.36
PBIDT
308.91
308.91
-281.67
-115.59
-105.74
Interest
248.27
248.27
282.69
255.48
243.77
PBDT
60.64
60.64
-564.36
-371.07
-349.51
Depreciation
109.95
109.95
88.67
88.02
80.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.64
-0.65
0
-4
0
Deferred Tax
4.25
4.25
-170.41
-147.97
-150.41
Reported Profit After Tax
-52.92
-52.91
-482.62
-307.12
-279.4
Minority Interest After NP
-12.5
-12.49
-2.42
-1.56
0.31
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-40.42
-40.42
-480.2
-305.56
-279.71
Extra-ordinary Items
-14.59
-14.59
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-25.83
-25.83
-480.2
-305.56
-279.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.56
-1.63
-19.37
-13.84
-12.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
325.95
325.95
221.92
221.92
221.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.72
17.72
-45.09
-16.26
-13.9
PBDTM(%)
3.47
3.47
-90.35
-52.2
-45.97
PATM(%)
-3.03
-3.03
-77.26
-43.21
-36.75
The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.Read More
Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.Read More
The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.Read More
The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industryRead More
Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.Read More
Inox Wind secures a 201 MW order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd to supply 3 MW wind turbine generators and provide multi-year operationsRead More
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
On May 28, Inox Wind Energy raised this money by selling roughly 5% of its shares in the company through block agreements.Read More
Inox Wind Ltd. stated in a regulatory filing that it will use the money to pay off all of its external term debt and become debt-free.Read More
