iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Inox Wind Q4 Net Profit Soars Over 5x to ₹190.34 Crore

2 Jun 2025 , 11:27 PM

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) has posted a robust financial results for the March 2025 quarter with five folds jump in net profit at ₹190.34 crore. This is against ₹38.74 crore in Q4 FY24. The strong profit was underpinned by impressive revenue growth and solid management of a large order book.

The revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25 rose over twice to ₹1,310.65 crore from ₹569.04 crore in the same period a year ago. For the full fiscal FY25 the company see-sawed into profits, reporting a net profit of ₹437.62 crore as against net loss of ₹48.16 crore in FY24, signifying a massive operational turnaround.

Jayesh Desai, Executive Director, INOX Wind said, “Inox Wind has reported the highest ever quarterly profit which is a clear indication of strengthening of financial position of the company. He also shared that the NCLT has approved the scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind and Inox Wind Energy, to further bolster its balance sheet and consolidation in the group structure.

A crucial leadership shift also was made. Sanjeev Agarwal has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inox Wind with effect from 1 June 2025. He replaces Kailash Lal Tarachandani, who is now moving on to be the Group CEO, Renewable Business, INOXGFL Group and also has been retained as a senior management team at Inox Wind.

The company’s order book is also well-diversified, standing at a good 3.2 GW, and its clients include major ones like NTPC, CESC, NLC India, Hero Future Energies, Amplus and Continuum. The order was received for FY25, reflecting the robust wind farm equipment and services market.

India’s wind power industry is definitely gearing for a long-term expansion, Tarachandani said, noting that OEM and service provider demand will likely continue to be strong.

Related Tags

  • earnings
  • Inox Wind
  • Inox Wind Ltd
  • Q4 Net Profit
  • Q4 Net Profit News
  • Q4 News
  • Q4 profit news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.