Inox Wind Q4 Net Profit Soars Over 5x to ₹190.34 Crore

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) has posted a robust financial results for the March 2025 quarter with five folds jump in net profit at ₹190.34 crore. This is against ₹38.74 crore in Q4 FY24. The strong profit was underpinned by impressive revenue growth and solid management of a large order book.

The revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25 rose over twice to ₹1,310.65 crore from ₹569.04 crore in the same period a year ago. For the full fiscal FY25 the company see-sawed into profits, reporting a net profit of ₹437.62 crore as against net loss of ₹48.16 crore in FY24, signifying a massive operational turnaround.

Jayesh Desai, Executive Director, INOX Wind said, “Inox Wind has reported the highest ever quarterly profit which is a clear indication of strengthening of financial position of the company. He also shared that the NCLT has approved the scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind and Inox Wind Energy, to further bolster its balance sheet and consolidation in the group structure.

A crucial leadership shift also was made. Sanjeev Agarwal has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inox Wind with effect from 1 June 2025. He replaces Kailash Lal Tarachandani, who is now moving on to be the Group CEO, Renewable Business, INOXGFL Group and also has been retained as a senior management team at Inox Wind.

The company’s order book is also well-diversified, standing at a good 3.2 GW, and its clients include major ones like NTPC, CESC, NLC India, Hero Future Energies, Amplus and Continuum. The order was received for FY25, reflecting the robust wind farm equipment and services market.

India’s wind power industry is definitely gearing for a long-term expansion, Tarachandani said, noting that OEM and service provider demand will likely continue to be strong.