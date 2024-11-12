Outcome Of Board Meeting I. Approval of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs.lo/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. lo/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory/ regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary. The requisite details/ disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD/PoD-i/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 in respect of issue of Bonus Equity Shares are enclosed herewith as Annexure I. 2. Alteration in the Share Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company 3. Taking effect of the bonus issuance on the Scheme of Arrangement between Inox Wind Energy Limited and the Company (Scheme) Pursuant to the aforementioned bonus issuance, the Board of Directors, post considering the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Committee of Independent Directors, have decided to adjust the share swap ratio in accordance with the provisions of the Scheme, to reflect the effect of the bonus issuance, as follows: 632 equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of the Company to be issued for every lo equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of Inox Wind Energy Limited 632 share warrants of the Company with an issue price of Rs. 13.50 each to be issued for every 10 share warrants of Inox Wind Energy Limited with an issue price of Rs. 8471- each The aforementioned adjustment to the share swap ratio, is basis the certificate dated 25th April, 2024, submitted by MIS. Finvox Analytics (Registration No. 1BBI/RV-E/06/202o/i2o), Registered Valuer, capturing the effect of the proposed bonus issuance on the share swap ratio. The aforementioned recommendation for adjustment of share swap ratio, is subject to: a. Approval of bonus issuance by shareholders of the Company; b. Approval of the adjustment in share swap ratio by the Board of Directors of Inox Wind Energy Limited It is hereby clarified that the aforementioned adjustment to the share swap ratio shall be deemed to be carried out as an integral part of the Scheme. 4. Holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, iP May, 2024 at 12:oo Noon (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility to transact the businesses as mentioned below: i. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares. ii. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. This intimation is also available on the website of the Company; www.inoxwind.com. You are requested to take the above on record. Notice of the 11th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Proceedings and Declaration of Voting Results of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, 17th May, 2024 at 12.00 noon (IST) through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means Declaration of Voting Result and Consolidated report of Scrutinizer in respect of E-voting and EGM held on 17th May, 2024 at 12.00 noon (IST) through Video Conferencing and other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)