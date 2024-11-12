iifl-logo-icon 1
Inox Wind Ltd Board Meeting

163.66
(5.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Inox Wind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202428 May 2024
Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising funds by way of issuance of securities through preferential or on private placement basis Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202427 Apr 2024
Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024
Board Meeting25 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of bonus equity shares Outcome Of Board Meeting I. Approval of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs.lo/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. lo/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory/ regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary. The requisite details/ disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD/PoD-i/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 in respect of issue of Bonus Equity Shares are enclosed herewith as Annexure I. 2. Alteration in the Share Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company 3. Taking effect of the bonus issuance on the Scheme of Arrangement between Inox Wind Energy Limited and the Company (Scheme) Pursuant to the aforementioned bonus issuance, the Board of Directors, post considering the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Committee of Independent Directors, have decided to adjust the share swap ratio in accordance with the provisions of the Scheme, to reflect the effect of the bonus issuance, as follows: 632 equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of the Company to be issued for every lo equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of Inox Wind Energy Limited 632 share warrants of the Company with an issue price of Rs. 13.50 each to be issued for every 10 share warrants of Inox Wind Energy Limited with an issue price of Rs. 8471- each The aforementioned adjustment to the share swap ratio, is basis the certificate dated 25th April, 2024, submitted by MIS. Finvox Analytics (Registration No. 1BBI/RV-E/06/202o/i2o), Registered Valuer, capturing the effect of the proposed bonus issuance on the share swap ratio. The aforementioned recommendation for adjustment of share swap ratio, is subject to: a. Approval of bonus issuance by shareholders of the Company; b. Approval of the adjustment in share swap ratio by the Board of Directors of Inox Wind Energy Limited It is hereby clarified that the aforementioned adjustment to the share swap ratio shall be deemed to be carried out as an integral part of the Scheme. 4. Holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, iP May, 2024 at 12:oo Noon (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility to transact the businesses as mentioned below: i. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares. ii. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. This intimation is also available on the website of the Company; www.inoxwind.com. You are requested to take the above on record. Issuance of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Intimation regarding Record Date for Bonus Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matter Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY 2023-24 Change in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company-Chief Financial Officer Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Inox Wind: Related News

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

12 Nov 2024|03:33 PM

The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.

Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

23 Sep 2024|11:16 AM

Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.

Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

18 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.

Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

2 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

13 Aug 2024|12:56 PM

Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

6 Aug 2024|02:58 PM

Inox Wind secures a 201 MW order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd to supply 3 MW wind turbine generators and provide multi-year operations

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

9 Jul 2024|03:59 PM

Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Inox Wind secures 200 MW order for Wind Turbine Generators

Inox Wind secures 200 MW order for Wind Turbine Generators

9 Jul 2024|11:21 AM

On May 28, Inox Wind Energy raised this money by selling roughly 5% of its shares in the company through block agreements.

Inox Wind plans to get net debt-free after promoter injects ₹900 Crore

Inox Wind plans to get net debt-free after promoter injects ₹900 Crore

4 Jul 2024|01:12 PM

Inox Wind Ltd. stated in a regulatory filing that it will use the money to pay off all of its external term debt and become debt-free.

