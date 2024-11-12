|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising funds by way of issuance of securities through preferential or on private placement basis Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of bonus equity shares Outcome Of Board Meeting I. Approval of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs.lo/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. lo/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory/ regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary. The requisite details/ disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD/PoD-i/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 in respect of issue of Bonus Equity Shares are enclosed herewith as Annexure I. 2. Alteration in the Share Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company 3. Taking effect of the bonus issuance on the Scheme of Arrangement between Inox Wind Energy Limited and the Company (Scheme) Pursuant to the aforementioned bonus issuance, the Board of Directors, post considering the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Committee of Independent Directors, have decided to adjust the share swap ratio in accordance with the provisions of the Scheme, to reflect the effect of the bonus issuance, as follows: 632 equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of the Company to be issued for every lo equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of Inox Wind Energy Limited 632 share warrants of the Company with an issue price of Rs. 13.50 each to be issued for every 10 share warrants of Inox Wind Energy Limited with an issue price of Rs. 8471- each The aforementioned adjustment to the share swap ratio, is basis the certificate dated 25th April, 2024, submitted by MIS. Finvox Analytics (Registration No. 1BBI/RV-E/06/202o/i2o), Registered Valuer, capturing the effect of the proposed bonus issuance on the share swap ratio. The aforementioned recommendation for adjustment of share swap ratio, is subject to: a. Approval of bonus issuance by shareholders of the Company; b. Approval of the adjustment in share swap ratio by the Board of Directors of Inox Wind Energy Limited It is hereby clarified that the aforementioned adjustment to the share swap ratio shall be deemed to be carried out as an integral part of the Scheme. 4. Holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, iP May, 2024 at 12:oo Noon (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility to transact the businesses as mentioned below: i. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares. ii. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. This intimation is also available on the website of the Company; www.inoxwind.com. You are requested to take the above on record. Issuance of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Intimation regarding Record Date for Bonus Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Inox Wind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matter Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY 2023-24 Change in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company-Chief Financial Officer Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.Read More
Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.Read More
The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.Read More
The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industryRead More
Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.Read More
Inox Wind secures a 201 MW order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd to supply 3 MW wind turbine generators and provide multi-year operationsRead More
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.Read More
On May 28, Inox Wind Energy raised this money by selling roughly 5% of its shares in the company through block agreements.Read More
Inox Wind Ltd. stated in a regulatory filing that it will use the money to pay off all of its external term debt and become debt-free.Read More
