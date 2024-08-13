Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Inox Wind Ltd., a wind energy solutions provider, announced on Tuesday that it has received a 51 MW equipment supply order from Everrenew for its 3 MW class Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).

The project will be carried out in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Inox Wind stated that it will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance.

Integrum Energy placed a deal with the company last week for 201 MW of equipment delivery.

The equipment supply order was for the most recent 3 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs). After commissioning, Inox Wind will provide multi-year operations and maintenance services.

Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

In the April-June quarter, Inox Wind’s sales increased by 83% to ₹638.8 Crore, with a net profit of ₹48 Crore compared to a loss of ₹63.5 Crore the previous year.

“We have also stated that there is a significant upside to our FY26 projections. While we have not increased the 800 and 1,200 megawatts targets that we have set for ourselves for 2025 and 2026, I believe the order book speaks volumes, and our current run rate of execution and profitability gives a good indication of where we are headed,” stated Devansh Jain, Executive Director of the INOXGFL Group.

