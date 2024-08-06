Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

Inox Wind Limited announced today that it has secured an order for 201 MW from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Inox Wind will supply 3 MW wind turbine generators to Integrum Energy Infrastructure. Following the commissioning, Inox Wind will also provide multi-year operations and maintenance services for the projects located across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

“Integrum has been a longstanding partner for us, and we are delighted that they have reaffirmed their faith in our product and solutions with this large equipment supply order,” said Inox Wind Chief Executive Officer Kailash Tarachandani.

At 1413 IST, Inox Wind shares were trading at ₹167.07 on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.0% from the previous close.