To

The Members of

Inox Wind Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Inox Wind Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of matter

1. We draw attention to Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statement regarding pending litigation matters with Court/ Appellate Authorities. Due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment which is being technical in nature, the management is of the opinion that the company will succeed in the appeal and there will not be any material impact on the statements on account of probable liability vis-a-vis the provisions already created in the books.

2. We draw attention to Note 44 of the Standalone Financial Statement which describes that the balance confirmation letters as referred to in the Standard on Auditing (SA) 505 (Revised) External Confirmations, were sent to balances from banks, trade receivables/payables/advances to vendors and other parties (other than disputed parties) and certain partys balances are subject to confirmation/ reconciliation. Adjustments, if any will be accounted for on confirmation/reconciliation of the same, which in the opinion of the management will not have a material impact.

3. We draw attention to Note 54 to the Standalone Financial Statement regarding invested funds in 6 SPVs.

4. We draw attention to Note 56 to the Standalone Financial Statement regarding reimbursement of loss of investment in step down subsidiary namely Wind Four Renergy Private Limited incurred amounting to 2,591.40 Lakh by the Inox Green Energy Services Limited (subsidiary company).

5. We draw attention to Note 59 of the Standalone Financial Statement, which states that the company has a system of maintenance of information and documents as required by Goods and Services Act ("GST Act") and "chapter-xvii" of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Due to the pending filling of certain GST/TDS/TCS returns, the necessary reconciliation related to statutory balances is pending to determine whether all transactions have been duly recorded/reported with the statutory authorities. Adjustments, if any, arising while filing the GST/TDS Return shall be accounted for as and when the return is filed for the current financial year. However, the management is of the opinion that the aforesaid return filing will not have any material impact on the financial statements.

6. We draw Attention to Note 27 of the Standalone Financial Statement which states that the company has written back the statutory liabilities of custom duties saved on import against expired EPCG licenses (including interest thereon) amounting to Rs.4936.57 Lakh based on the extension of expired EPCG licenses under consideration/granted. Due to unascertainable outcomes for licenses under consideration and the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment, management believes that there will be no significant impact on the statements.

7. We draw Attention to Note 62 of the Standalone Financial Statement which states regarding recognition of sale of supply of 3 MW Power Booster Mode 3.3 MW Model amounting to Rs. 39,030.00 Lakh is recognized based on Provisional Type certificate valid upto May 20, 2024 issued by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matters

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Inventory Valuation The Company is primarily in the business of manufacturing of Wind Turbine Generators and the inventory primarily consists of raw materials related to Wind Turbines Generators and WIP and Finished goods. Inventories are valued at a lower cost or net realizable value. There is a risk that inventories may be stated at values that are not representative of the costs or at values that are more than their net realizable value (‘NRV). In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following key audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: We identified the valuation of inventories as a key audit matter because the Company held significant inventories at the reporting date and a significant degree of management judgment and estimation was involved in valuing the inventories. • Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the process for valuation of inventories. See Note 12 to the Standalone Financial Statement • Comparing the cost of raw materials with supplier invoices, on a sample basis. For work-in-progress and finished goods, challenging, the key assumptions concerning overhead allocation by assessing the cost of the items included in overhead absorption on a sample basis. • In connection with NRV testing, selecting inventory items, on a sample basis, at the reporting date and comparing their carrying value to their subsequent selling prices as indicated in sales invoices subsequent to the reporting date. Revenue Recognition and Impairment of Trade Receivables Revenue is recognised when the control of the underlying products has been transferred to the customer. We have identified recognition of revenue as a key audit matter as revenue is a key performance indicator. There is presumed fraud risk of revenue being overstated during the year on account of variation in the timing of the transfer of control due to pressure to achieve performance targets and meeting external expectations. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Trade receivables are mainly comprised of receivables from state government-owned enterprises and private dealers. We have identified the impairment of trade receivables as a significant audit matter on account of the significant judgment and estimate involved. These factors include the customers ability and willingness to pay the outstanding amounts, past due receivables, and financial and economic difficulties of customers. • We evaluated the design of key internal financial controls and operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition. (Refer Note 40 (vii) of the standalone financial statements) • Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by the Company for measurement of impairment of Trade Receivable. This assessment is done for each customer resulting from possible defaults over the expected life of the receivables. Based on this assessment, the credit loss rate is determined in the provision matrix. The credit loss rate is based on the experience of actual credit losses over past years adjusted to reflect the current economic conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. Based on such credit loss rate, the company recorded expected credit loss (ECL) allowance for trade receivable. • Evaluated the Companys revenue recognition and measurement of impairment of trade receivable accounting policies by comparing with applicable Indian accounting standards. In view of this, we have considered the measurement of ECL on trade receivables as a key audit matter. • Performed substantive testing (including year-end cut-off testing) by selecting statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year, and verifying the underlying documents i.e. Contracts, Sales Order, Sales invoices and shipping documents, customer acceptance etc. • Tested manual journals posted to revenue and trade receivable during the year to identify unusual items. • Scrutinized sales returns/reversals/credit notes recorded in the general ledger subsequent to year-end to identify any significant unusual items. • Performed analytical procedures on sales such as trend analysis to identify any unusual fluctuations. • Obtaining an understanding of how the Company establishes an allowance for doubtful debts and impairment represents its estimate of incurred losses in respect of trade receivable. • We have evaluated the historical accuracy of impairment for trade receivables on a sample basis by examining the actual write-offs, the reversal of previously recorded allowance and new allowances recorded in the current year. • We have verified the Expected credit loss (ECL) provision working for trade receivable. Verified the Trend Analysis for trade receivable and checked the percentage applied for ECL provision. • We have checked the ageing analysis (including testing of information produced by entity), on a sample basis and subsequent receipt of the trade receivables, to the source documents, including bank statements. • Assessed the adequacy of the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statement with reference to revenue recognition and trade receivable as per relevant accounting standards. Litigation Matter The Company has certain significant pending legal proceedings with Judicial/Quasi-Judicial for various complex matters with contractor/transporter, customer and other parties, continuing from earlier years. • Assessed the managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. Further, the company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. • Discussed with the management on the development of these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2024. Refer to Note 42 of the Standalone Financial Statement. • Rolled out enquiries to the management of the Company and noted the responses received and assessed the same. Due to the complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgement regarding the recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. • Assessed the objectivity, independence and competence of the Companys legal counsel (where applicable) involved in the process and legal experts engaged by the company, if any. • Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the Standalone Financial Statement in this regard and emphasized the matter in para 1 of our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information (hereinafter referred as "the Reports"), but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The statutory audit was conducted via making arrangements to provide requisite documents/ information through an electronic medium. The Company has made available the following information/ records/ documents/ explanations to us through e-mail and remote secure network of the Company: -

a) Scanned copies of necessary records/documents deeds, certificates and the related records made available electronically through e-mail or remote secure network of the Company; and

b) By way of enquiries through video conferencing, dialogues and discussions over the phone, e-mails and similar communication channels.

It has also been represented by the management that the data and information provided electronically for the purpose of our audit are correct, complete, reliable and are directly generated from the accounting system of the Company, extracted from the records and files, without any further manual modifications so as to maintain its integrity, authenticity, readability and completeness. In addition, based on our review of the various internal audit reports/inspection reports/other reports (as applicable), nothing has come to our knowledge that makes us believe that such an audit procedure would not be adequate.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity (including the Other Comprehensive Income) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position other than disclosed in the standalone financial statement (Refer Note No. 42 of the standalone financial statement);

ii. The Company had made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses on longterm contracts including derivative contracts (Refer Note No. 43) of the standalone financial statement); and

iii. There is no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

(1) Based on the examination, the feature of the recording audit trail (Audit Log) Facility was not enabled at the transaction level and database layer to log any direct data changes for all the software other than accounting software used for maintaining the financial information.

(2) Based on the examination, in the absence of coverage of audit trail (edit log) with respect to database level in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at the service organization for payroll processing, which is operated by third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Section 128(5) of the Act requires books of account to be preserved for a minimum period of 8 years and hence the Company would need to retain audit trail for minimum period of 8 years. This would be relevant from the 2nd year i.e. FY 2024-2025.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N Sandeep Dahiya Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPKK9250 Date: 03rd May, 2024 Place: Noida

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph - 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: -

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the previous year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties ta ken on lease and disclosed as right of use assets in the Standalone Financials Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company.

(d) The company is not revaluing its property, plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year, hence the paragraph 3 (1) (d) is not applicable on the company.

(e) Based on the management representation, there is no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, hence the paragraph 3 (1) (e) is not applicable on the company.

(ii) (a) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records and in our opinion, the management has physically verified the inventory at reasonable intervals, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been found by the management.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with Such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. The details of the same has been given below: -

(Figures in Lakh)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries 983.31 - 1,24,422.29 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others 20,826.31 - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - - Subsidiaries 20,199.11 - 34,418.99 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others 69,719.86 - - -

(b) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, as the company has given loan on repayable on demand accordingly the schedule of repayment of principal & interest and repayment and receipts thereof are not applicable. However as stated in Note 62, Provision has been made on ICD of Rs 5,092.27 Lakh which were repayable on demand.

(d) There is no overdue amount outstanding for more than ninety days, hence paragraph 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, as mentioned above that the loans are repayable on demand hence there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are given below: -

(Figures in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 1,24,422.29 - 1,24,422.29 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 1,24,422.29 - 1,24,422.29 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

(iv) In our opinion, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits; hence the paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not, nor we are required, carried out detailed examination of such accounts and records.

(vii) (a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value- added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities, though there has been a delay in a few cases, to the extent applicable to it.

In our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the followings:

Name of the Statue Name of dues Amount (In Lakhs) Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Delayed Payment of Tax Deducted at Source & Tax Collected at Source 810.20 - Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance 4.29 - Labour Welfare Fund Act of respective states Labour Welfare Fund 1.28 - Professional Tax Acts of respective states Professional Tax 23.25 - Building and other construction workers Act, 1996 Labour Cess on construction 61.11 -

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the details of the dues referred to in sub clause (a) above that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under: -

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Demand 1,401.64 September2011 to March2016 Allahabad High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 11.19 April, 2016 to June, 2017 Noida Commissioner of Appeals Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 1,128.70 May 2016 to December 2016 CESTAT, Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 772.31 FY 2016-17 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 261.12 FY 2016-17 Andhra Pradesh VAT Appellate Tribunal, Visakhapatnam Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 645.77 FY 2015-16 CESTAT, Prayagraj Andhra Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Ordinance, 2001 Entry Tax 63.19 FY 2016-17 Andhra Prdaesh High Court Vijaywada Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax u/s section 271(1)(c) 798.43 Assessment year 2014-15 Shimla High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 272.64 Assessment year 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chandigarh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax u/s 201(1) including interest 373.09 Assessment year 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Panchkula Building & other construction workers Act, 1996 Demand for BOCW cess and others 61.11 Respective Labour Office

Figures have been reported after adjustment of amount paid under protest as well refund appropriated against demand

(viii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, there are no transactions that are there which is not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence clause 3 (viii) is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records and in our opinion, there is no default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on a shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion, and according to the explanation and information given to us the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) In our opinion, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and in our opinion, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and in our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards read with Note 38 & 57 of the Standalone Financial Statement.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any nonBanking financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration form the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly there is no requirement to fulfill the criteria of a CIC.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is not more than one CIC as part of the group. However, one more group company meets the criteria for CIC company but the same is already registered as an "NBFC-Investment & Credit Company", accordingly not considered here for reporting number of CICs in the group.

(xvii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 1,397.61 Lakhs and Rs. 18,541.48 Lakhs during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to company hence, the paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

For Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N Sandeep Dahiya Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPKK9250 Date: 03rd May, 2024 Place: Noida

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Inox Wind Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Inox Wind Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.