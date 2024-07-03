Summary

Wockhardt Limited, incorporated in July, 1999 is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization, providing affordable, high-quality medicines for a healthier world. The Company is Indias leading research-based global healthcare enterprise in fields of Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and a chain of advanced Super Speciality Hospitals. It has 12 manufacturing locations and there are 3 locations where research and development activities are carried out.The Company has manufacturing and research facilities in India, USA & UK and a manufacturing facility in Ireland. It has a significant presence in USA, Europe and India, with 83% of its global revenues coming from international businesses. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified lnfectious Diseases Programme) for 5 of Anti-bacterial discovery programmes - 2 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive effective against untreatable Superbugs. Wockhardts entire anti-infective portfolio particularly addresses the specific bacterial organism where resistances are high and breakthrough antibiotics are needed.In 2000, the company launched the cardiac drug enalapril maleate in the US through their marketing joint venture with Sidmak Laboratories. Also, they set up a corporate training centre with modern and state-of-the-art facility under one roof at Aurangabad. In the year 2001, the company terminated their three-year old marketing alliance with Sidmak Laboratories, one of the top

