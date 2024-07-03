iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wockhardt Ltd Share Price

1,468.75
(-3.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,530.05
  • Day's High1,534.8
  • 52 Wk High1,582.95
  • Prev. Close1,519.2
  • Day's Low1,444.75
  • 52 Wk Low 402.65
  • Turnover (lac)6,981.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value170.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,863.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Wockhardt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,530.05

Prev. Close

1,519.2

Turnover(Lac.)

6,981.26

Day's High

1,534.8

Day's Low

1,444.75

52 Week's High

1,582.95

52 Week's Low

402.65

Book Value

170.23

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,863.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wockhardt Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Wockhardt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Wockhardt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.09%

Non-Promoter- 16.51%

Institutions: 16.51%

Non-Institutions: 34.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Wockhardt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77

72

72

55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,719

1,681

2,140

1,551

Net Worth

1,796

1,753

2,212

1,606

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,372

987

890.06

2,477.29

yoy growth (%)

39

10.89

-64.07

7.82

Raw materials

-476

-416

-313.29

-975.36

As % of sales

34.69

42.14

35.19

39.37

Employee costs

-261

-293

-325.46

-506.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-184

-481

-483.68

103.92

Depreciation

-171

-184

-173.39

-106.24

Tax paid

44

231

158

-35.26

Working capital

197

-66.03

-165.93

-147.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39

10.89

-64.07

7.82

Op profit growth

-260.86

3.65

-141.23

122.91

EBIT growth

-131.67

6.63

-196.34

-4.86

Net profit growth

-123.6

-356.57

-436.61

-49.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,798

2,651

3,230

2,708

2,843.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,798

2,651

3,230

2,708

2,843.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

83

122

20

1,476

184.17

View Annually Results

Wockhardt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Wockhardt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

H F Khorakiwala

Managing Director

Murtaza H Khorakiwala

Executive Director

Huzaifa H Khorakiwala

Independent Director

Tasneem Mehta

Independent Director

Vinesh Kumar Jairath

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Zahabiya Khorakiwala

Independent Director

Akhilesh Gupta

Independent Director

Amelia Fernandes

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Mamtura

Independent Director

Ahmad Javed

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wockhardt Ltd

Summary

Wockhardt Limited, incorporated in July, 1999 is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization, providing affordable, high-quality medicines for a healthier world. The Company is Indias leading research-based global healthcare enterprise in fields of Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and a chain of advanced Super Speciality Hospitals. It has 12 manufacturing locations and there are 3 locations where research and development activities are carried out.The Company has manufacturing and research facilities in India, USA & UK and a manufacturing facility in Ireland. It has a significant presence in USA, Europe and India, with 83% of its global revenues coming from international businesses. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified lnfectious Diseases Programme) for 5 of Anti-bacterial discovery programmes - 2 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive effective against untreatable Superbugs. Wockhardts entire anti-infective portfolio particularly addresses the specific bacterial organism where resistances are high and breakthrough antibiotics are needed.In 2000, the company launched the cardiac drug enalapril maleate in the US through their marketing joint venture with Sidmak Laboratories. Also, they set up a corporate training centre with modern and state-of-the-art facility under one roof at Aurangabad. In the year 2001, the company terminated their three-year old marketing alliance with Sidmak Laboratories, one of the top
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Wockhardt Ltd share price today?

The Wockhardt Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1468.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wockhardt Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wockhardt Ltd is ₹23863.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wockhardt Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wockhardt Ltd is 0 and 8.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wockhardt Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wockhardt Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wockhardt Ltd is ₹402.65 and ₹1582.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wockhardt Ltd?

Wockhardt Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.74%, 3 Years at 58.63%, 1 Year at 207.31%, 6 Month at 71.03%, 3 Month at 57.41% and 1 Month at 8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wockhardt Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wockhardt Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.09 %
Institutions - 16.51 %
Public - 34.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wockhardt Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.