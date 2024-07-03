SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,530.05
Prev. Close₹1,519.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,981.26
Day's High₹1,534.8
Day's Low₹1,444.75
52 Week's High₹1,582.95
52 Week's Low₹402.65
Book Value₹170.23
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,863.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77
72
72
55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,719
1,681
2,140
1,551
Net Worth
1,796
1,753
2,212
1,606
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,372
987
890.06
2,477.29
yoy growth (%)
39
10.89
-64.07
7.82
Raw materials
-476
-416
-313.29
-975.36
As % of sales
34.69
42.14
35.19
39.37
Employee costs
-261
-293
-325.46
-506.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-184
-481
-483.68
103.92
Depreciation
-171
-184
-173.39
-106.24
Tax paid
44
231
158
-35.26
Working capital
197
-66.03
-165.93
-147.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39
10.89
-64.07
7.82
Op profit growth
-260.86
3.65
-141.23
122.91
EBIT growth
-131.67
6.63
-196.34
-4.86
Net profit growth
-123.6
-356.57
-436.61
-49.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,798
2,651
3,230
2,708
2,843.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,798
2,651
3,230
2,708
2,843.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
83
122
20
1,476
184.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
H F Khorakiwala
Managing Director
Murtaza H Khorakiwala
Executive Director
Huzaifa H Khorakiwala
Independent Director
Tasneem Mehta
Independent Director
Vinesh Kumar Jairath
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Zahabiya Khorakiwala
Independent Director
Akhilesh Gupta
Independent Director
Amelia Fernandes
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Mamtura
Independent Director
Ahmad Javed
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wockhardt Ltd
Summary
Wockhardt Limited, incorporated in July, 1999 is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization, providing affordable, high-quality medicines for a healthier world. The Company is Indias leading research-based global healthcare enterprise in fields of Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and a chain of advanced Super Speciality Hospitals. It has 12 manufacturing locations and there are 3 locations where research and development activities are carried out.The Company has manufacturing and research facilities in India, USA & UK and a manufacturing facility in Ireland. It has a significant presence in USA, Europe and India, with 83% of its global revenues coming from international businesses. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified lnfectious Diseases Programme) for 5 of Anti-bacterial discovery programmes - 2 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive effective against untreatable Superbugs. Wockhardts entire anti-infective portfolio particularly addresses the specific bacterial organism where resistances are high and breakthrough antibiotics are needed.In 2000, the company launched the cardiac drug enalapril maleate in the US through their marketing joint venture with Sidmak Laboratories. Also, they set up a corporate training centre with modern and state-of-the-art facility under one roof at Aurangabad. In the year 2001, the company terminated their three-year old marketing alliance with Sidmak Laboratories, one of the top
Read More
The Wockhardt Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1468.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wockhardt Ltd is ₹23863.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wockhardt Ltd is 0 and 8.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wockhardt Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wockhardt Ltd is ₹402.65 and ₹1582.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wockhardt Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.74%, 3 Years at 58.63%, 1 Year at 207.31%, 6 Month at 71.03%, 3 Month at 57.41% and 1 Month at 8.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.