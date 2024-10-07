iifl-logo-icon 1
Wockhardt Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,483.3
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Wockhardt Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,372

987

890.06

2,477.29

yoy growth (%)

39

10.89

-64.07

7.82

Raw materials

-476

-416

-313.29

-975.36

As % of sales

34.69

42.14

35.19

39.37

Employee costs

-261

-293

-325.46

-506.44

As % of sales

19.02

29.68

36.56

20.44

Other costs

-413

-416

-384.45

-672.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.1

42.14

43.19

27.15

Operating profit

222

-138

-133.14

322.89

OPM

16.18

-13.98

-14.95

13.03

Depreciation

-171

-184

-173.39

-106.24

Interest expense

-273

-200

-220.17

-169.58

Other income

38

41

43.02

56.85

Profit before tax

-184

-481

-483.68

103.92

Taxes

44

231

158

-35.26

Tax rate

-23.91

-48.02

-32.66

-33.92

Minorities and other

0

985

94.56

0

Adj. profit

-140

735

-231.12

68.65

Exceptional items

0

-142

0

0

Net profit

-140

593

-231.12

68.65

yoy growth (%)

-123.6

-356.57

-436.61

-49.92

NPM

-10.2

60.08

-25.96

2.77

Wockhardt : related Articles

Wockhardt's antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

