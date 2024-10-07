Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,372
987
890.06
2,477.29
yoy growth (%)
39
10.89
-64.07
7.82
Raw materials
-476
-416
-313.29
-975.36
As % of sales
34.69
42.14
35.19
39.37
Employee costs
-261
-293
-325.46
-506.44
As % of sales
19.02
29.68
36.56
20.44
Other costs
-413
-416
-384.45
-672.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.1
42.14
43.19
27.15
Operating profit
222
-138
-133.14
322.89
OPM
16.18
-13.98
-14.95
13.03
Depreciation
-171
-184
-173.39
-106.24
Interest expense
-273
-200
-220.17
-169.58
Other income
38
41
43.02
56.85
Profit before tax
-184
-481
-483.68
103.92
Taxes
44
231
158
-35.26
Tax rate
-23.91
-48.02
-32.66
-33.92
Minorities and other
0
985
94.56
0
Adj. profit
-140
735
-231.12
68.65
Exceptional items
0
-142
0
0
Net profit
-140
593
-231.12
68.65
yoy growth (%)
-123.6
-356.57
-436.61
-49.92
NPM
-10.2
60.08
-25.96
2.77
WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).Read More
