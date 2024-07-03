Wockhardt Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,798
2,651
3,230
2,708
2,843.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,798
2,651
3,230
2,708
2,843.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
83
122
20
1,476
184.17
Total Income
2,881
2,773
3,250
4,184
3,028.16
Total Expenditure
2,773
2,844
3,115
2,773
2,724.96
PBIDT
108
-71
135
1,411
303.2
Interest
305
302
299
249
275.74
PBDT
-197
-373
-164
1,162
27.46
Depreciation
223
251
247
246
224.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16
12
38
192
6.07
Deferred Tax
36
-15
-170
36
-159.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-472
-621
-279
688
-43.39
Minority Interest After NP
-9
-62
-35
2
25.83
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-463
-559
-244
686
-69.22
Extra-ordinary Items
-57.83
-288.35
-166.08
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-405.17
-270.65
-77.92
686
-69.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-32.05
-38.79
-20.24
61.95
-6.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77
72
72
55.39
55.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.85
-2.67
4.17
52.1
10.66
PBDTM(%)
-7.04
-14.07
-5.07
42.9
0.96
PATM(%)
-16.86
-23.42
-8.63
25.4
-1.52
WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.