Wockhardt Ltd Annually Results

1,443.05
(-1.01%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,798

2,651

3,230

2,708

2,843.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,798

2,651

3,230

2,708

2,843.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

83

122

20

1,476

184.17

Total Income

2,881

2,773

3,250

4,184

3,028.16

Total Expenditure

2,773

2,844

3,115

2,773

2,724.96

PBIDT

108

-71

135

1,411

303.2

Interest

305

302

299

249

275.74

PBDT

-197

-373

-164

1,162

27.46

Depreciation

223

251

247

246

224.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

16

12

38

192

6.07

Deferred Tax

36

-15

-170

36

-159.36

Reported Profit After Tax

-472

-621

-279

688

-43.39

Minority Interest After NP

-9

-62

-35

2

25.83

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-463

-559

-244

686

-69.22

Extra-ordinary Items

-57.83

-288.35

-166.08

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-405.17

-270.65

-77.92

686

-69.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-32.05

-38.79

-20.24

61.95

-6.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

77

72

72

55.39

55.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.85

-2.67

4.17

52.1

10.66

PBDTM(%)

-7.04

-14.07

-5.07

42.9

0.96

PATM(%)

-16.86

-23.42

-8.63

25.4

-1.52

Wockhardt: Related NEWS

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

QUICKLINKS FOR Wockhardt Ltd

